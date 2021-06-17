Refugees lose $250 million in aid because Lebanese banks used below market exchange rate

Refugees and vulnerable communities in Lebanon have lost tens of millions of dollars in UN humanitarian aid to local banks that are disbursing funds at unfavourable exchange rates, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Total losses are about $250 million since the worst economic and financial crisis to engulf the country in decades unfolded in 2019. The estimate, by Reuters, is based on a UN internal document.

The losses, which the UN described as staggering, are being fuelled by the steep plunge in the national currency, which has now lost more than 90 per cent of its market value against the dollar, trading at 15,000 to the dollar as opposed to the 1,515 official rate.

Banks disbursed UN humanitarian assistance to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and low income Lebanese at a rate 40 per cent lower than the market rate throughout 2020 and the first four months of 2021, a UN official told Reuters.

In March, representatives of the UN, European Union and World Bank urged the government to disburse aid in US dollars days after Lebanon’s parliament approved a $246 million World Bank loan for a social safety net.

Lebanese officials have so far resisted demands, with the government struggling to secure the necessary foreign currencies to maintain vital imports of fuel and medicine.

Donor countries, on the other hand, are reluctant to channel additional aid through government agencies plagued by years of corruption.

Rampant corruption throughout state institutions and the government's failure to enact reforms in exchange for international financial aid have plunged more than half the country's population into poverty.

The worsening crisis was further compounded by the huge explosion that struck Beirut port last August, killing more than 200 people and destroying thousands of properties in the capital.

Since then, the country has been without a fully functioning Cabinet as the political crisis deepens.

In 2020, UN agencies and donor countries provided more than $1.5 billion in humanitarian aid to support more than one million Syrian refugees and their host communities.

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

RESULTS 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Tathoor, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer)

5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 1,000m

Winner: Dahawi, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

Winner: Aiz Alawda, Fernando Jara, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohammed Daggash

7pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

7.30pm: Al Ain Mile Group 3 (PA) Dh350,000 1,600m

Winner: Somoud, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

8pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: Al Jazi, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

