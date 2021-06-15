Lebanon intercepts 250,000 Captagon pills hidden in water pumps bound for Saudi Arabia

The kingdom had banned produce imports from Lebanon over concerns of increased smuggling

Seizures may be common but evidence suggests smuggling and production have been growing. AFP
Lebanese authorities thwarted the shipment of 250,000 Captagon pills to Saudi Arabia, hidden inside small water pumps.

The Internal Security Forces said on Tuesday that they arrested a paperless man, a Syrian national and a Lebanese man for the smuggling attempt of 37 kilograms of Captagon on June 1.

“They admitted to forming a drug smuggling network headed by the first detainee, who instructed the others to go to Tripoli, where they received a shipment of electric water pumps, smuggled from Syria, which contained Captagon pills,” the ISF said.

The drug bust follows promises by top Lebanese officials that they will crack down on the drug trade after Saudi Arabian authorities found millions of pills stashed inside pomegranate shipments coming from Beirut.

Riyadh banned all produce imports from Lebanon until local authorities provide "adequate and reliable guarantees" that they can fight drug smuggling.

Lebanese farmers said they feared the ban would compound a severe economic crisis in the country, where shortages of fuel and medicines are rampant.

Two brothers were arrested in connection to the shipment in May, Interior Minister Mohamed Fehmi said.

Lebanese authorities routinely confiscate Captagon pills and close down factories in the Bekaa valley, a Hezbollah-controlled region bordering Syria.

Mr Fehmi said he "cannot confirm that Hezbollah is involved. We must wait for the results of the investigation.”

Since the Syrian civil war erupted in 2011, the shipment and production of Captagon has flourished on both sides of the border.

Last July, the Italian police seized 84 million pills worth $1.1 billion.

The record haul was first thought to have belonged to ISIS, but authorities later found they came from the Syrian port of Latakia.

Published: June 15, 2021 09:51 PM

