Sharjah power outage strikes large sections of emirate

A power outage has hit much of Sharjah causing disruption to residential and commercial properties.

Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) sent out a message across its social media channels telling residents Sunday's outage was caused by a "localised emergency fault".

One resident told The National the power has been out in their building for more than an hour. Others shared footage in malls and supermarkets where shoppers were using the lights from their phones to see.

"The authority announces that the temporary power outage resulted from a localised emergency fault, which led to the activation of automatic protection systems to safeguard grid stability," read a statement from SEWA.

"The situation has been addressed, and power has been restored to several areas, with service being progressively reinstated in the affected locations after confirming the safety of operations."

The emirate's media office also offered an update on the situation.

"The competent authorities are following up on the power outage that affected some areas of Sharjah due to an emergency technical malfunction," the media office stated on social media.

"Work is currently underway to address the situation and restore service as soon as possible, while fully adhering to safety procedures."