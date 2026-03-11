KLM latest to postpone Dubai flights after British Airways pulls out

Dutch ​airline ​KLM ⁠on Wednesday became the latest airline to pull back from the Middle East, cancelling all ⁠flights to ​Dubai until March ⁠28 due to the war.

It follows a decision by British Airways and a host of other carriers to temporarily withdraw from the region.

Global air travel remains severely disrupted on the 12th day of war.

Four people were injured when two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport this morning.

"Due to ​the continuing geopolitical unrest in the Middle East, KLM has decided to cancel all flights to Dubai through March 28th", KLM said in a statement.

KLM, the Dutch arm ​of ‌Air ⁠France-KLM, ​added that ​it ‌remained available ⁠to repatriate stranded travellers, a ⁠process handled through the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More than 43,000 flights scheduled in and out of the Middle East were cancelled between February 28 and March 10, according to data from analytics firm Cirium Ltd.

On Tuesday, BA said that it is maintaining the suspension of its flights to the Middle East.

It said: “Due to the continuing uncertainty of the situation in the Middle East and air space instability, we’ve had to temporarily reduce our flying schedule in the region.

“We’ve cancelled all flights to and from Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv until later this month and to and from Abu Dhabi until later this year.

“We’re keeping the situation under constant review and are in touch with our customers to offer them a range of options.”

Other airlines have also been forced to cancel flights to the region due to the conflict.

Air France has cancelled flights to Dubai and Riyadh until March 12, Finnair until March 29, while Lufthansa suspended flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi until March 15.

Passenger planes are parked at Dubai International Airport after drones fell near the airport. AFP Info

Cathay Pacific has cancelled its flights to Dubai and Riyadh through to the end of March and is instead adding more services to London and Zurich, taking advantage of a spike in demand for Asia-Europe flights that avoid the Middle East.

Cathay CEO Ronald Lam told analysts that the airline's fuel surcharges for passengers and cargo were likely to ​increase due to ⁠a doubling in jet fuel prices, but fare ‌hikes would depend on supply and demand and the action of its competitors.

"There's quite drastic changes in terms of demand patterns due ​to the Middle East situation," Lam said.

Lam said flights to and from Europe were already pretty full before the conflict, giving Cathay a limited ability to take on new bookings, while its freighter flights to Europe were bypassing Dubai and could carry less cargo as a result.

BA has also decided to stop running repatriation flights from Muscat in Oman because of “reduced demand”. It had been running daily flights to London’s Heathrow Airport since March 5, but will “pause” the flights after Thursday’s departure.

Airlines such as Emirates serving major Middle East hubs have been able to ramp up their operations in recent days, reducing the need for people to travel to Muscat.

BA does not usually serve Muscat, but the capital emerged as a key location for tourists stranded in neighbouring countries because of the conflict.

The Foreign Office has not advised against travel to the area where the airport is located, unlike the advice for airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Many Britons, particularly holidaymakers unable to return to Britain on their scheduled flights, had made the 300-mile journey by road from the UAE to Muscat to catch the flights.

BA said: “We have limited seats remaining on our repatriation flights from Oman (Muscat) to London Heathrow on 11 and 12 March for customers with an existing booking.

“Following these dates, the flights will pause due to reduced demand but will be kept under continuous review.”

BA will operate more flights from London to Singapore and Bangkok this week, using aircraft that currently aren’t needed in the Gulf region.

Despite BA’s announcement, more than 30 commercial flights from the region to the UK departed on Tuesday, carrying thousands of Britons.

Around 45,000 British nationals have managed to leave since commercial flights resumed from countries caught up in the crisis.

The Government is also continuing to charter flights, with priority given to vulnerable Britons.

A second chartered flight from Dubai arrived in London on Wednesday, with UK nationals charged £500 for a seat.

A second chartered flight carrying almost 200 Irish citizens is to arrive in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

The Irish Government’s charter flight from Abu Dhabi is carrying 217 people, including 27 citizens from other EU member states.

Meanwhile, Bahrain said on Wednesday that aircraft from a number of operators have been moved away from its international airport as the country and other Gulf nations continue to face threats from Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Some 17 aircraft were taken out of the country, including nine Gulf Air jets, seven DHL freighters and one Air India Express plane, according to data from Flightradar24.