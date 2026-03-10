Middle East flight updates: British Airways cancels Dubai, Doha and Amman flights

Airlines in the UAE and across the Middle East suspended and rerouted flights after the US and Israel began strikes on Iran, prompting several countries to restrict or close their airspace.

The escalating situation has led to cancellations, with airlines saying safety concerns and regulatory directives are behind the decision as they monitor developments.

This is how regional airlines are currently responding.

Carriers in the Gulf

Qatar Airways

Regular flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. The airline said services will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms the safe reopening of the airspace.

However, following temporary authorisation for limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways has started a reduced number of flights to and from Doha between March 10 and March 12 to help passengers affected by the disruption.

Departures from Doha will serve destinations including London Heathrow, Cairo, Jeddah, Muscat, Mumbai, Delhi, Nairobi, Madrid and Frankfurt, while additional long-haul services are planned to cities such as Toronto, Dallas, Melbourne, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

Inbound flights to Doha are also scheduled over the same period from cities including Seoul, London, Delhi, Madrid, Beijing, Perth and Istanbul.

The airline said these flights do not represent a full resumption of scheduled commercial operations.

Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they hold a valid confirmed ticket. Customers with bookings between February 28 and March 22 may change their travel dates or request a refund. A further operational update is expected on March 10.

Oman Air

Oman Air has cancelled flights to several regional and international destinations due to ongoing airspace closures in parts of the Middle East.

The airline said all flights to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab will be cancelled until March 15.

However, Oman Air said additional flights have been added to help accommodate affected passengers, and travellers are advised to check the airline’s website for the latest destinations and schedule updates.

Passengers can book available flights through the Oman Air website or mobile app. The airline said additional services may be added and travellers are advised to check schedules regularly for updates.

SalamAir

Oman’s low-cost carrier SalamAir said several of its flights have been affected by regional airspace closures linked to ongoing developments in the Middle East.

Flights to and from Kuwait, Sharjah, Doha and Dammam are suspended until March 20, while services to and from Iraq, Lebanon and Iran are suspended until March 28.

The airline has, however, added additional daily flights between Muscat and Fujairah to support travel during the disruption. The services, operating until March 20, depart Muscat at 8.30am and 3.35pm, with return flights from Fujairah at 9.55am and 5pm.

The airline said it continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates.

Gulf Air

The national carrier of Bahrain has suspended its operations due to the closure of Bahraini airspace. An update is expected at 11am Bahrain time on March 11 (noon GST).

Bahrain’s national carrier said it is closely monitoring official directives and will resume services once it is deemed safe to do so.

Saudia

Saudia has partially resumed flight operations to and from Dubai, operating a limited number of services from March 7.

The airline said flights between Riyadh and Dubai and Jeddah and Dubai are currently operating on a reduced schedule, with additional services expected to be restored gradually.

However, Saudia has extended the suspension of flights to and from Amman, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Bahrain until 11.59pm GMT on March 10 (3.59am GST on March 11).

Cancellations of flights to and from Moscow and Peshawar have been extended until March 15.

Saudia said its operational schedule remains under constant review and further updates will be announced as they become available.

Flynas

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline has extended the suspension of flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria due to the continued closure of airspace in parts of the region.

The suspension will remain in effect until 12.59am GST on March 16 (11.59pm Saudi Arabia time on March 15).

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights on the airline’s website before heading to the airport. Flynas said it is continuing to monitor developments in co-ordination with the relevant authorities and will provide updates through its official channels.

Kuwait Airlines

All inbound and outbound commercial flights at Kuwait International Airport remain suspended after the airport was damaged in a drone strike targeting Terminal 1.

However, Kuwait Airways has announced a number of special flights to help citizens return home. The airline said some services will operate to nearby airports in the region, allowing travellers to continue their journey to Kuwait by land through Saudi Arabia.

Recent flights include KU158D from Istanbul Sabiha to Dammam on March 10, and KU542D from Cairo to Dammam on March 11, both departing at 11am local time and arriving in Dammam at 3pm.

Passengers must contact Kuwait Airways directly to secure seats, and residents travelling on these flights must hold a Saudi transit visa.

International carriers

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic cancelled several services between London Heathrow and Dubai, including VS400 from London to Dubai on March 6, 7 and 8, and VS401 from Dubai to London on March 7, 8 and 9.

Affected passengers are being contacted directly with information about their travel arrangements.

Virgin Atlantic said its security and operations teams conducted extensive safety and assessments after airport and airspace closures in Dubai and Riyadh.

As a result, the airline has suspended its Dubai service, which had originally been scheduled to run until March 28, for the remainder of the winter season.

Flights to Riyadh have also been paused for the next two weeks while the airline continues to assess the situation.

Virgin Atlantic said it is working to support affected passengers, including arranging alternative travel options where possible, and will continue to review its operations based on the latest safety guidelines.

British Airways

British Airways has temporarily reduced its flying schedule in the Middle East due to continued airspace instability.

The airline said it has cancelled flights to and from Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv until later this month, while services to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until later this year.

British Airways is continuing to operate repatriation flights from Muscat to London Heathrow on March 11 and 12 for customers with existing bookings who are currently in Oman or the UAE. Limited seats remain available on these services.

Passengers wishing to travel on these flights are advised to contact the airline directly. British Airways said affected customers are being contacted and travellers should not go to the airport unless they have a confirmed booking.

Air India

Air India’s flights between India and parts of the Middle East remain affected by airspace restrictions across the region.

With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open, Air India and Air India Express are operating scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on March 10.

The two airlines will operate a total of 14 flights to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will run 14 flights to and from Muscat, connecting the Omani capital with several Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli.

Both airlines are also operating 32 additional non-scheduled flights on March 10 to help travellers return to India. Air India will run extra services between Delhi and Mumbai and Dubai, while Air India Express will operate additional flights between India and Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

However, the Air India group said scheduled services to other Middle East destinations remain cancelled until March 13.

Passengers affected by disruptions may rebook their travel at no additional charge or request a full refund. Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

IndiGo

IndiGo is continuing to gradually restore flight operations as the situation in the Middle East evolves.

The airline said it will continue operating flights to eight destinations in the region – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, as well as Muscat in Oman and Jeddah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia – while also restarting services to Europe from March 8.

IndiGo says that given the dynamic nature of the situation, flight schedules may change at short notice and passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport.

The airline said it will continue to provide updates through its official channels as operations are progressively restored.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines said passengers travelling to or from Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia (Dammam and Riyadh), Syria and the UAE until March 31, may make changes to their bookings free of charge. The policy applies to tickets issued on or before February 28, provided passengers take action by May 10.

Unused tickets can be refunded free of charge, while partially used tickets will be refunded for any unused flight segments. Passengers may also extend the validity of their tickets until May 10, without additional fees or penalties.

KLM

KLM said it is currently avoiding the airspace over Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as several countries in the Gulf region, meaning flights to, from or via destinations in the region have been cancelled or adjusted.

The airline has suspended the remainder of its winter season flights to and from Tel Aviv. Flights to and from Dammam, Dubai and Riyadh are suspended up to and including March 10.

Passengers affected by the changes are being offered rebooking or refund options.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group airlines have suspended flights to several destinations in the region.

Flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Dammam are suspended until March 15, as are services to Amman and Erbil. Flights to Beirut are suspended until March 28, while services to Tel Aviv are suspended until April 2. Flights to Tehran remain cancelled until April 30.

However, the group said scheduled flights to Riyadh and Jeddah are continuing to operate.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook on to a later Lufthansa Group-operated flight. Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued a travel waiver for passengers flying to or through several destinations in the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Larnaca.

Customers who purchased tickets by February 27 and were scheduled to travel between February 28 and March 15 can change their flights without a change fee, provided they travel by March 29 and retain the same origin and destination.

Passengers can also cancel their trip and request a refund.

United Airlines

United has cancelled flights between the US, Tel Aviv and Dubai until and including March 31.

“We’re continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with US and international aviation authorities as it evolves,” the airline said.

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian said passengers affected by cancellations due to the regional situation will be offered flexible travel options.

Travellers can change their flights free of charge without paying a fare difference, request a reroute within the same Iata zone, or opt for a non-refundable voucher valid for one year.

Passengers transiting through Amman may also be rerouted on other airlines, subject to availability, provided the first flight segment is operated by Royal Jordanian.

The airline said flights will continue operating as long as Jordanian airspace remains open, and advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling.

Air France

Air France has extended the cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until March 12, while flights departing from the two cities will remain suspended until March 13. The airline’s services to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut are suspended until March 13.

Air France said affected passengers will be contacted directly and may postpone or cancel their trips free of charge.

The airline added that the resumption of operations will remain subject to an ongoing assessment of the situation. “We regret this situation, but the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority.”

Air France also said it is monitoring the evolving situation in the region in real time and remains in contact with French authorities regarding possible repatriation flights.

Swiss

Swiss has suspended several flights in the region.

As part of Lufthansa Group measures, flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Dammam are suspended until March 15, while services to Amman and Erbil are suspended until March 15. Flights to to Beirut are suspended until March 28, while services Tel Aviv are suspended until April 2. Flights to Tehran remain suspended until April 30.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook on to a later Lufthansa Group-operated flight.

Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.

Finnair

Finnair has cancelled flights to and from Doha and Dubai until March 29, with affected passengers being contacted directly by the airline.

The airline said it may not always be possible to reroute travellers because of limited availability on alternative flights, in which case customers can get a refund.

Finnair has also arranged an additional flight from Muscat to Helsinki on March 10 for passengers whose Dubai to Helsinki service was cancelled between February 28 and March 9. The airline said eligible customers were contacted directly and seats were prioritised for vulnerable passengers and those with the earliest return dates.

The flight will operate subject to the regional airspace being deemed safe, and passengers will be transported by bus from the UAE to Muscat before departure.

Finnair has also temporarily stopped flying through the airspace over Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will update any new information on this page,” the airline said on its website. “We are very sorry for the uncertainty and harm this situation may cause you, and we will do our best to minimise the impact on your journey.”

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific has temporarily suspended flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh up to and including March 14.

Passengers affected by the cancellations who have not already received a notification from the airline are advised to check the status of their booking through the Manage Booking portal.

A ticket waiver policy has been implemented for customers booked to travel between Hong Kong and Dubai or Riyadh up to March 14, allowing passengers to rebook, reroute or request a refund without the usual fees.