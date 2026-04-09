Gulf Air begins gradual resumption of flights as Bahrain airspace opens

Bahrain International Airport has begun a gradual resumption of flights.

On Tuesday night, Bahrain Airport Company, the operator of Bahrain International Airport, confirmed the news following the reopening of Bahraini airspace.

The airport authority continues to advise passengers to check with their airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights.

Three Gulf Air flights were repatriated to Bahrain International Airport from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday night.

Gulf Air flight GF9008, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, landed in Bahrain at 10.09pm local time, marking the first arrival at the airport in more than a month. It was followed by GF9009, an Airbus A321, at 10.48pm; and GF9014, another Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, at 11.31pm. The flight from Dammam to Bahrain takes about 20 minutes.

Gulf Air has confirmed it will be gradually reintroducing international flights to 13 destinations.

As of April 8, Gulf Air's network extends to:

Delhi, India

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Dubai, UAE

London Heathrow, UK

Hyderabad, India

Islamabad, Pakistan

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Kochi, India

Lahore, Pakistan

Mumbai, India

Nairobi, Kenya

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Thiruvananthapuram, India

The airline will also continue to operate its temporary Dammam network, with flights to London Heathrow until April 11; Paris until April 12; Dhaka until April 26; and Athens, Kochi and Istanbul until April 29.

Until April 30, the airline will run flights out of Dammam to Mumbai, Nairobi, Chennai, Bangkok, Casablanca, Frankfurt, Cairo, Manila, Lahore and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bahrain closed its airspace on February 28, following the outbreak of the regional conflict. It has reopened the airspace following the announcement of a 14-day ceasefire in the Iran war.