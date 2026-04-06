Gulf airlines now operating at half capacity as recovery continues

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

Gulf airlines are operating at just over half of their pre-disruption capacity, with flight activity recovering to about 52 per cent of February 27 levels by early April, according to data from Flightradar24.

The drop in traffic followed the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, which triggered widespread airspace closures across the region by March 1, forcing cancellations and major rerouting along key flight corridors.

The latest figures reflect a partial rebound in operations, though flight volumes remain significantly below late February levels.

Among the region’s largest carriers, Emirates has seen one of the strongest recoveries, operating about 384 flights on April 4 compared with 531 on February 27 – roughly 72 per cent of its earlier capacity. The airline operated just 24 flights on March 1, a day after the war began.

Etihad Airways operated 212 flights on April 4, compared to 334 on February 27, representing a recovery of about 63 per cent.

By contrast, Qatar Airways remains more heavily affected, with 202 flights on April 4, compared to 583 previously.

Low-cost carriers have also seen mixed recoveries. Air Arabia, which operates flights out of Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah airports, recorded 148 flights on April 4. Meanwhile, flydubai operated 151 flights – both airlines recovering to just under half of their previous capacity.

Flightradar24 said its index measures daily flight activity against prewar averages set at 100, based on data collected from aircraft transponders via a global network of ground receivers and satellites.

The UAE, home to the world’s busiest airport for international passengers in Dubai, has borne the brunt of Iranian attacks on the Gulf since the war began, severely impacting the aviation industry.

The Ministry of Defence reports it has intercepted 507 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles and 2,191 drones as of April 5.

Airlines are also offering customers flexible cancellation and refund options.

Emirates customers who booked to travel between February 28 and April 30 have the option to rebook on alternate flights until June 15 or request a full refund for free.

For Etihad, dates for tickets issued on or after March 6, 2026 can be changed for free until March 31, 2027.

Passengers booked on cancelled Air Arabia flights are eligible for one free date change or a full refund within 30 days.

For Qatar Airways, customers holding confirmed bookings with travel dates between February 28 and June 15, 2026 are eligible for a refund or changes of travel dates.

The deadlines for changes and refunds are being constantly updated.