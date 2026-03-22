Saudi Arabia expels Iranian military attache and staff

Qatar helicopter crashes after technical malfunction

Projectile hits vessel off UAE's Sharjah, UKMTO says

US Central Command says more than 8,000 Iranian targets struck so far

Trump-Xi summit 'delayed until after Iran conflict ends'

Around 30 people injured in southern Israeli city of Arad

US citizens must leave Iraq, says embassy in Baghdad

Building collapses after missile strike in Israel’s Dimona

Egypt's El Sisi visits Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in show of solidarity