- Saudi Arabia expels Iranian military attache and staff
- Qatar helicopter crashes after technical malfunction
- Projectile hits vessel off UAE's Sharjah, UKMTO says
- US Central Command says more than 8,000 Iranian targets struck so far
- Trump-Xi summit 'delayed until after Iran conflict ends'
- Around 30 people injured in southern Israeli city of Arad
- US citizens must leave Iraq, says embassy in Baghdad
- Building collapses after missile strike in Israel’s Dimona
- Egypt's El Sisi visits Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in show of solidarity
- G7 countries express support for Middle East partners amid Iran attacks
Updated: March 22, 2026, 3:56 AM