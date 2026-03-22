  • Saudi Arabia expels Iranian military attache and staff
  • Qatar helicopter crashes after technical malfunction
  • Projectile hits vessel off UAE's Sharjah, UKMTO says
  • US Central Command says more than 8,000 Iranian targets struck so far
  • Trump-Xi summit 'delayed until after Iran conflict ends'
  • Around 30 people injured in southern Israeli city of Arad
  • US citizens must leave Iraq, says embassy in Baghdad
  • Building collapses after missile strike in Israel’s Dimona
  • Egypt's El Sisi visits Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in show of solidarity
  • G7 countries express support for Middle East partners amid Iran attacks
Updated: March 22, 2026, 3:56 AM