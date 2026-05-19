Drone strike on Barakah plant launched from Iraqi territory, says Defence Ministry

The UAE said on Tuesday that a drone strike that caused a fire near the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant on Sunday was launched from Iraqi territory.

The Ministry of Defence said two other drones intercepted by air defence systems on the same day also originated from Iraq.

The ministry said the UAE has dealt with six drones over the past 48 hours, which caused no injuries and had no impact on the safety of key facilities.

It said the UAE reserved its right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty.

The drone strike caused a fire at an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the power plant, in the Al Dhafra region.

No injuries were reported and the attack had no impact on radiological safety levels.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation on Sunday confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems, and that all units were operating as normal.

The UAE announced it had launched an investigation into the source of the strike on the Barakah plant.

Authorities did not name Iran as responsible for firing the drone at the time, although previous statements following air strikes have done so.

The Emirates and other Gulf states have faced a barrage of missile and drone strikes launched by Iran since the war broke out on February 28.

A conditional ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran on April 8 led to a halt in hostilities for several weeks, but Tehran resumed strikes on the Emirates this month.

Global condemnation

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres led international condemnation of Barakah attack, saying he was deeply alarmed, while leaders from the Middle East and around the world expressed solidarity with the UAE.

It was the first time the nuclear plant, about 280km west of Abu Dhabi city, has been attacked in the regional war. Although no casualties or radiation leaks were reported, the incident has led to warnings about the risks of strikes on nuclear infrastructure.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, described the strike as a “terrorist attack” on a peaceful energy project.

India described it as a “dangerous escalation” and called for immediate restraint and a return to diplomacy. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on X that his country “joins the International Atomic Energy Agency in condemning the drone strike near the UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and calls for restraint and de-escalation in the region”.

Mike Waltz, US ambassador to the UN, also posted on X, describing the attack as an outrageous and unacceptable escalation.

Pakistan, which has been mediating talks between the US and Iran, condemned the attack and pledged its solidarity with the UAE.