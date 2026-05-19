President Sheikh Mohamed directs comprehensive medical insurance be available for Emiratis anywhere in UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed directed the adoption of a health system that guarantees comprehensive medical care for Emiratis anywhere in the UAE.

The new system was created with the aim of "ensuring universal access to high-quality healthcare for all citizens", reported state news agency Wam on Tuesday.

Previously it was the case that health insurance for Emiratis was restricted to whichever emirate they were from, now it is extended to cover anywhere in the country.

According to Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, the new system reflects "a national vision that places human health and quality of life at the heart of the UAE's development priorities".

The new scheme signifies a strategic step towards establishing a more efficient, agile, and forward-looking national healthcare model, said Mr Al Sayegh, who added "the UAE continues to advance its healthcare systems on the foundations of prevention, sustainability, and innovation, ensuring the delivery of comprehensive health services to citizens in accordance with the highest international standards".

The new model supports the UAE's vision of strengthening the resilience of the health sector, achieving seamless integration across all levels of health services, and delivering long-term health outcomes for citizens at every stage of life, he added.