Luxury living: Mansions to be launched on grounds of Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace

Dozens of luxury mansions are to be built on the grounds of Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace under a partnership between the operators of the major hotel and a leading UAE property developer.

The Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental Mansions, Abu Dhabi, is made up of 35 high-end residences that are due to be completed in 2029. The project will allow private ownership of homes within one of the capital's most exclusive addresses for the first time.

The plans are being led by Emirates Palace Company, owners of the five-star property, Mandarin Oriental, the hotel manager, and real estate developer, Lead Development. The expected prices of the mansions were not disclosed at a press conference announcing the project on Monday.

The residences will sit within a sprawling 84-hectare area of the capital’s corniche, in close proximity not only to the Emirates Palace but to Qasr Al Watan and the Founder's Memorial.

A model of one of the mansions to be built in the sprawling grounds of Emirates Palace. Victor Besa / The National Info

“This development represents a significant addition to the urban landscape of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and reflects the growing confidence in its real estate sector,” said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, a member of the board of Emirates Palace Company.

“Its association with Emirates Palace grants it exceptional value, as the Palace is considered one of the region’s most iconic landmarks. This, in turn, contributes to reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a capital of urban innovation and quality of life.”

Mounir Haidar, co-founder and managing partner of Lead Development, said the new mansion development would cement Abu Dhabi as a “unique destination in the region”.

Luxury location

Emirates Palace opened its doors in February 2005 and quickly became a shining symbol of the UAE's growing hospitality sector and a major visitor attraction.

It launched with 394 guest rooms, including 94 suites and 22 residential suites for heads of state. It was built with water features, palm trees and a grand exterior that pays homage to Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage.

When the hotel first opened, it was also used as a venue for big concerts in Abu Dhabi and hosted acts such as Fairouz in 2006, Justin Timberlake in 2007 and Coldplay in 2009.

Over the years, Emirates Palace has made its mark on Hollywood, thanks to several blockbuster films that have also been shot on location. This includes Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, with Tom Cruise, and Furious 7, with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

In 2020, the hotel was handed over to new management, switching from Kempinski to Mandarin Oriental and rebranding as the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

To mark its inclusion in the brand's portfolio, the property has undergone an extensive renovation that covers rooms and dining experiences. The hotel is also home to a new spa and sports facilities.