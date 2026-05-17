An electrical generator fire in the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant caused no injuries and did not impact environmental safety. Photo: Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation
An electrical generator fire in the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant caused no injuries and did not impact environmental safety. Photo: Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation
An electrical generator fire in the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant caused no injuries and did not impact environmental safety. Photo: Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation
An electrical generator fire in the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant caused no injuries and did not impact environmental safety. Photo: Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation

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UAE

Drone strike causes fire at Barakah nuclear plant perimeter in Abu Dhabi

Authorities said no injuries were reported and there was no impact on radiological safety levels

The National

May 17, 2026

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Abu Dhabi authorities on Sunday responded to an electrical generator fire on the grounds of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, caused by an Iranian drone strike.

No injuries were reported and there was no impact on radiological safety levels, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

The fire occurred outside the inner perimeter of the facility, located in the Al Dhafra Region.

"All precautionary measures have been taken, and further updates will be provided as they become available," the statement said.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems, and that all units are operating as normal.

The public was reminded to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

The UAE has defended itself against sustained missile and drone strikes from Iran since the war broke out on February 28.

A conditional ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran on April 28 led to a halt in hostilities for several weeks, but Tehran resumed strikes on the Emirates earlier this month.

Landmark energy plant

The Barakah plant is at the heart of the UAE's renewable energy drive and is key to the country's wider environmental goals.

It began commercial operations in September, 2024 after a phased opening over the course of several years.

President Sheikh Mohamed has previously hailed the opening of the facility as a “significant step on the journey towards net zero”, with the plant representing the largest decarbonisation effort in the UAE and the region.

Nuclear power is regarded as a clean energy because it does not create the same harmful emissions that fossil fuels like oil and gas do.

The plant generates 40 terawatt hours of clean electricity annually, which is about 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity needs and is equivalent to the annual total power demand of Switzerland.

Carbon-free electricity from Barakah avoids 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions each year, equivalent to removing 4.8 million cars from the road.

Updated: May 17, 2026, 10:44 AM

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