Eid Al Adha holiday dates announced for public sector

The public sector will have a week-long break for Eid Al Adha, it was announced on Tuesday.

The holiday for public sector workers will run from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29. Normal working hours will resume on Monday, June 1, authorities said.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that private school pupils in Dubai will also enjoy a week-long holiday from May 25.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha is the second of the two Eid festivals observed each year, after Eid Al Fitr. Its name translates to the Festival of the Sacrifice, as it commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

Eid Al Adha coincides with the end of the Hajj season, when pilgrims travel to Makkah to perform a series of rituals. The pilgrimage is one of the four pillars of Islam.