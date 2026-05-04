Eid Al Adha 2026: Where to travel for under Dh2,500 from the UAE

Eid Al Adha falls in the last week of May this year, and many UAE residents are expected to receive a six-day break, with Arafat Day beginning on May 26, followed by the first day of Eid.

For those looking to make the most of the ultra-long weekend, there are still some international destinations that remain accessible with flights costing between Dh2,000 and Dh2,500, from culture-rich capitals to food-led city breaks.

Here are some options.

Flights for Dh2,000 or under

Dubai to Istanbul (Gulf Air)

Istanbul spans both Europe and Asia. Photo: Ibrahim Uzun / Unsplash Info

Straddling Europe and Asia, the Turkish city offers centuries of history. Take in landmarks such as the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia, browse the Grand Bazaar, or hop between cafes in Karakoy. A Bosphorus cruise provides a slower way to take in the city. Food is also a highlight, from kebabs and mezze spreads to seafood along the waterfront.

Dubai to Tashkent (Centrum Air)

The capital of Uzbekistan offers a quieter city break, with wide boulevards and a mix of Soviet-era and modern architecture. Explore sites such as Amir Timur Square, browse Chorsu Bazaar or spend time discovering the city’s ornate metro stations. Food is simple and filling, with grilled meats and fresh bread widely available.

Dubai to Nairobi (Gulf Air)

Late May typically brings greener landscapes in Nairobi. Susan Hack for The National Info

The Kenyan capital combines urban life with access to wildlife, with Nairobi National Park sitting just outside the city centre. Stop by Giraffe Centre or explore local museums and markets. The city has a growing restaurant scene, alongside casual cafes and traditional spots. Late May typically brings greener landscapes, making it a comfortable time to visit.

Dubai to Kathmandu (Kuwait Airways)

Kathmandu is home to numerous temples. Rosemary Behan for The National Info

The capital of Nepal is known for its historic squares and religious landmarks, many of which are within easy reach of each other. Visit Durbar Square, Swayambhunath and Boudhanath, or spend time in Thamel’s cafes and shops. On clearer days, there are views of the surrounding mountains. Food is simple but tasty, with momos, dal bhat and soups forming the basis of most meals.

Abu Dhabi to Bangkok (Gulf Air)

Bangkok is known for its temples, markets and shopping. Photo: Alejandro Cartagena / Unsplash Info

The Thai capital has a mix of temples, markets and shopping, with popular sites including the Grand Palace and Wat Pho. Spend time browsing street markets, exploring upscale malls or taking a boat along Chao Phraya River. The food scene ranges from street stalls to fine dining restaurants.

Abu Dhabi to Jaipur (Etihad)

The capital city of Rajasthan is known for its forts, palaces and busy markets, with landmarks such as Amber Fort and Hawa Mahal particularly popular. The city is best explored early in the morning or later in the evening during warmer months. Markets are filled with textiles, jewellery and handicrafts. Local food includes thalis, curries and a range of street snacks.

Abu Dhabi to Colombo (Air Arabia)

Colombo is a gateway to Sri Lanka’s beaches and tea-growing regions. Getty Images Info

The Sri Lankan capital offers a mix of coastal views and colonial-era architecture, alongside a growing number of cafes and restaurants. Walk along Galle Face Green or explore local markets. Colombo is also a gateway to Sri Lanka’s beaches and tea-growing regions. Food centres around rice and curry, with seafood widely available.

Abu Dhabi to Frankfurt (Gulf Air)

The German city combines a modern skyline with a historic centre. Explore museums, walk through the old town or take day trips to nearby villages. The city is compact and easy to navigate. Food includes traditional German dishes as well as a range of international restaurants.

Flights under Dh2,500

Abu Dhabi to London (Gulf Air)

London is replete with museums, theatres, shopping, markets and more. Photo: Andrei Ianovskii / Unsplash Info

London offers everything from world-class museums and theatre to neighbourhood markets and green parks. Spend days exploring areas such as Soho, Shoreditch and Notting Hill, with food ranging from casual street eats to fine dining. Spring weather makes it a pleasant time to walk the city.

Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur (Saudia)

Kuala Lumpur is a mix of modern skyscrapers, traditional markets and green spaces. Photo: Bruno Morandi / Corbis Info

The Malaysian capital blends modern city life with pockets of greenery. The Petronas Twin Towers, Batu Caves and Bukit Bintang shopping district are popular stops. Food is a major highlight, with Malay, Chinese and Indian influences shaping dishes across hawker stalls and restaurants.

Dubai to Rome (Air France)

The capital of Italy offers a dense concentration of history, from the Colosseum to the Vatican and centuries-old piazzas. The city is best explored on foot, with cafes, ice-cream shops and casual Italian restaurants on nearly every corner.

Dubai to Singapore (Gulf Air, Emirates)

Singapore is known for its efficiency, greenery and food culture. Explore Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands and neighbourhoods such as Chinatown and Little India. Hawker centres are central to the experience, offering affordable local dishes such as laksa and Hainanese chicken rice. While warm and humid, the city’s infrastructure makes it easy to navigate.

Prices are based on Skyscanner listings at the time of writing