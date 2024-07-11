Buckingham Palace's east wing, where many of the rooms have a Chiense-style decor, is opening to visitors for the first time. PA
Buckingham Palace's east wing, where many of the rooms have a Chiense-style decor, is opening to visitors for the first time. PA

Lifestyle

Travel

9 best things to do in London for summer, from Buckingham Palace balcony to The Emory

Plus, Harry Potter attraction expands, Barbie exhibition opens and an Olympics park arrives

author image
Hayley Skirka

10 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

New in London: Buckingham Palace's east wing and The Emory

Nova Maldives - in pictures

UAE's first Ritz-Carlton Reserve to open in Abu Dhabi

First look at Kids Palace at Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending

Hamas ready for hostage talks and Iran’s president-elect to be sworn in

French political deadlock set to weaken diplomacy in Middle East

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are seen on the sidelines of the company's Unpacked event in Paris. Alvin R Cabral / The National

Samsung doubles down on AI with new foldables and expands wearables with Galaxy Ring

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In