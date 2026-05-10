Iran threatens ‘hardship’ for sanction-compliant ships as Hormuz tensions rise

Iran’s army said on Sunday that ships and crews from countries complying with US sanctions could face “hardship” when crossing the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions over the shipping route.

The warning came as a projectile struck a cargo ship near Qatar. The US imposed more sanctions on Iran-linked procurement networks and Israeli strikes killed at least 39 people in Lebanon.

The war began on February 28 with co-ordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The conflict has spread across the region, killing thousands and sending shock waves through global energy markets.

The cargo ship was struck around 23 nautical miles north-east of Qatar by a projectile on Sunday, said the UK Maritime Trade Operations, a British Royal Navy-run co-ordination centre.

The agency said a fire broke out on board but was quickly extinguished, with no injuries or environmental damage reported, and advised vessels in the area to proceed with caution.

Iranian media later said the vessel was a US-flagged bulk carrier, although this has not been independently confirmed.

The Strait of Hormuz is a chokepoint that is the main export route for shipments of oil and natural gas. Any disruption in the waterway is closely watched because it can quickly affect global energy prices and insurance costs for commercial shipping.

Iran has long argued it is acting under international maritime law while asserting security authority in waters near its coastline.

A police officer stands guard in a main square of Tehran. Getty Images Info

But its Gulf neighbours, the US and the EU reject Tehran’s interpretation, arguing that under international maritime law the strait is an international transit route where freedom of navigation must be protected and commercial shipping cannot be impeded or threatened.

Iran's army spokesman, Brig Gen Mohammad Akraminia, said countries complying with US sanctions against Iran would “undoubtedly face difficulties” when passing through the strait, according to Tasnim News Agency.

He did not say what those difficulties would involve, but framed Iran’s position as consistent with its interpretation of maritime law.

Widening spillover

Separately, a Qatari LNG tanker was reported to be sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz after departing Ras Laffan, marking what shipping data suggests could be its first such crossing since the start of war-related disruptions.

The vessel is en route to Pakistan and is being closely monitored because of heightened regional risk perceptions around energy shipping.

The developments come alongside new US sanctions targeting Chinese and Iranian entities accused of helping Tehran procure satellite imagery and weapons components for its drone and missile programmes.

Washington said the measures were intended to disrupt procurement networks linked to Iran’s military and limit its ability to rebuild sensitive weapons capabilities.

Diplomacy has also continued, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meeting Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman to discuss defence co-operation and regional stability.

In Lebanon, Israeli air strikes killed at least 39 people, according to Lebanese authorities, despite a ceasefire agreement reached last month.

A Gaza Health Ministry report said Israeli attacks killed one Palestinian and wounded four in the past 24 hours.

It added that 851 Palestinians have been killed since the October 11 ceasefire, while more than 72,000 have died since the Gaza war began with the deadly Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.