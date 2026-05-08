- US strikes Iran’s Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas, reports say
- Trump says Iranian missiles 'easily knocked down' after an attack on US naval vessels
- Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers speak ahead of response to peace plan
- UAE sets up national committee to document Iranian violations against country
- Saudi Arabia and Kuwait lift restrictions on US access to bases and airspace, report says
- US hits Iraqi oil official and Iran-backed militias with sanctions
- Rubio meets with Pope Leo in Vatican following Trump's attacks
Updated: May 08, 2026, 4:16 AM