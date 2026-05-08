  • US strikes Iran’s Qeshm port ⁠and Bandar Abbas, reports say
  • Trump says Iranian missiles 'easily knocked down' after an attack on US naval vessels
  • Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers speak ahead of response to peace plan
  • UAE sets up national committee to document Iranian violations against country
  • Saudi Arabia and Kuwait lift restrictions on US access to bases and airspace, report says
  • US hits Iraqi oil official and Iran-backed militias with sanctions
  • Rubio meets with Pope Leo in Vatican following Trump's attacks
Updated: May 08, 2026, 4:16 AM