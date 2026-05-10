UAE intercepts two drones from Iran on Sunday

The UAE's air defence systems engaged with two drones launched from Iran on Sunday, authorities have said.

No injuries were reported in the latest strikes from Iran.

"The Ministry of Defence announced that on May 10, 2026, UAE air defence systems successfully engaged 2 UAV’s launched from Iran," the ministry said on social media.

"No martyrs, fatalities, or injuries have been reported in the past hours."

Since the regional war broke out on February 28, the UAE has defended itself against 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,265 drones.

Two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor working for the military have been martyred. Ten civilians have been killed.

A total of 230 people have been injured as a result of the Iranian attacks on the country.