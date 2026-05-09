Arab countries condemn 'reprehensible' Iranian attacks on UAE

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Countries across the Arab world have united in support of the UAE after it faced further attacks from Iran on Friday.

Three people suffered moderate injuries as the country's air defence systems dealt with three ballistic missiles and two drones fired by Iran.

Authorities did not reveal the location of the attacks or give further details about those injured.

Iran had first renewed its attacks on the UAE on Monday, marking the first hostilities since the early hours of a conditional ceasefire between the US and Iran came into effect on April 8.

Saudi Arabia condemned "in the strongest terms” Iran's targeting of civilian and economic facilities in the UAE.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs set out the Kingdom's solidarity with the Emirates in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

The ministry also called on Iran to cease its attacks and to observe international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions and respect "the principles of good neighbourliness”.

'Reprehensible attacks'

Similar messages denouncing Iran's actions were issued by Gulf countries, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait.

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned what it called "reprehensible Iranian attacks” on the UAE.

The ministry noted that the escalation served to undermine regional efforts to reduce tensions and maintain stability and offered its best wishes to those injured in the attacks.

Meanwhile, Syria described the latest Iranian attacks as a "flagrant violation of the UAE's sovereignty” and expressed its solidarity with the UAE.

Egypt said the Iranian strikes were a "direct threat” to the security and stability of the region and represented an "unacceptable escalation' that hampered efforts to ease tensions and restore stability.

Austria 'stands with UAE'

President Sheikh Mohamed greets Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker before a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Info

Christian Stocker, Chancellor of Austria, expressed his country's "unequivocal condemnation' of the Iranian aggression.

Mr Stocker, who met President Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi on Friday as part of a working visit, offered his thanks to the UAE for keeping Austrian citizens in the country safe during the conflict.

"The bilateral relationship between Austria and the United Arab Emirates is founded on trust, reliability and mutual respect – values that continue to make our countries strong and dependable partners,” Mr Stocker wrote on social media platform X.

"Austria stands firmly alongside the UAE. We unequivocally condemn any aggression against the United Arab Emirates and fully respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

"At a particularly challenging time, we deeply appreciated the support and protection extended to Austrian citizens on the ground.”