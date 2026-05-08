UAE property shifts towards 'buyers' market' for first time in years

Dubai's residential property market has entered its most favourable conditions for buyers in several years, with villa prices stabilising, transaction volumes slowing and sellers showing greater willingness to negotiate, according to industry experts and new market data.

Sales price growth in Dubai's residential sector eased to about 9 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, down from the double-digit surges of the post-pandemic boom, while transaction volumes fell about 20 per cent in March due to the regional war, according to CBRE's UAE Real Estate Market Review and data from property platform YallaValue.

Despite the moderation, residential prices have not fallen. The UAE's banking system remains well capitalised and S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed the country's AA/A-1+ credit rating.

For long-term buyers, experts say the shift represents an opportunity – but only for those willing to be patient.

“We're now seeing villas transact at fair market value and in some cases slightly below,” said Matthew Bate, chief executive of BlackBrick Property. “The market is still active but the profile of the buyer has shifted. Today, it's largely domestic buyers with both financial and emotional equity in Dubai.”

A longer-term outlook

Mr Bate, whose firm recently closed record transactions in prime villa communities including Victory Heights and Jumeirah Golf Estates, said this is the kind of environment that creates sustainable opportunity – not the sense of urgency that characterised much of 2023 and 2024.

“We are now in a calmer window where buyers can negotiate properly and secure quality assets before conditions recover. If you're planning to hold for five years or more, this is where the opportunity sits,” he told The National.

High-end property in the likes of Jumeirah Golf Estates, pictured, is still selling. Photo: Arada Info

Having that long-term plan and outlook within that timeframe is crucial right now, according to the experts.

Steve Cronin, a personal finance educator and founder of Dead Simple Saving, who has advised thousands of UAE residents on financial decisions, agreed. “You need to have a long time horizon – a minimum of five to 10 years,” he said. “Don't expect to make a quick buck out of this.”

Mr Cronin's caution extends to leverage and lifestyle creep. “Don't overextend yourself. Don't get too big a mortgage where you might struggle to make the monthly payments.” He also warns that while this looks like a buyer's market on the transaction side, it is also a renter's market. “Don't expect yields to be as high as they have been.”

Patience is a virtue

The rental yield picture, despite softening, remains attractive by global standards. Daniel McCulloch, head of valuations at CBRE Mena, notes that the buy-to-let sector still benefits from relatively high yields and the absence of both income and capital gains tax. This combination continues to make Dubai real estate a competitive value proposition internationally. “For buyers with a long-term perspective, focusing on 'time in the market' rather than 'timing the market' is generally recommended,” Mr McCulloch said, adding that current conditions, including the possibility of distressed sellers, may favour patient buyers willing to wait for the right asset.

The broader market picture supports that reading. CBRE's first-quarter UAE Real Estate Market Review, released in April, found that while sales price growth in Dubai's residential sector has slowed to around 9 per cent year-on-year, prices have not fallen, and Abu Dhabi's residential market posted record transaction values in the same period.

“Structural undersupply across various asset classes, well-established institutional frameworks, and the country's pivotal role as a destination for international capital have collectively strengthened market fundamentals,” said Matthew Green, head of research at CBRE MENA.

A maturing market

That resilience is being tested in ways the market has not experienced before, however. A new analysis by property consultancy Cavendish Maxwell warns that geopolitical risk has become “no longer optional, but foundational” for Gulf real estate investors, with events such as regional conflict, sanctions and hydrocarbon price swings capable of substantially altering construction costs, rents and prices. The UAE's structural exposure – through hydrocarbon-linked liquidity cycles and its large expatriate population – means buyers must factor geopolitical uncertainty within their long-term plans.

On the developer side, Ahmad Sultan Al Shammari, group head of sales at Palladium Prime Real Estate Development, said the market is maturing. “This is not a market slowdown – it's a shift towards more disciplined, informed decision-making,” he told The National. “Demand has become more selective, with well-located, well-designed projects from credible developers continuing to outperform across all price segments.”

Mr Al Shammari sees the current environment as healthy: sellers are showing patience rather than panic, developers face healthier competition, and brokers are playing a more advisory role. “For buyers who prioritise strong locations, reputable developers and quality design, the current environment is favourable,” he said.