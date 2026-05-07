UAE sets up national committee to document Iranian violations against country

The UAE has set up a committee to document Iran's acts of aggression and crimes against the Emirates.

A resolution was issued by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, establishing the committee to record and monitor “Iranian acts of aggression, international crimes and the damages resulting from them, which affected the territory of the UAE, its citizens, visitors and residents”.

The group, chaired by the Attorney General, is made up of security, judicial, technical and economic authorities, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE government has described the committee as an institutional mechanism that consolidates documentation efforts, turning collected records into a structured legal archive.

The committee is also authorised to seek assistance from national and international experts in its mission to create a comprehensive national record. The group has a remit to identify and assess “human, material and economic damages”, as well as casualties and injuries.

It will collect and analyse evidence, documents, and technical, engineering, medical and forensic reports.

The UAE faced a daily bombardment of missiles and drone strikes from Iran following the outbreak of the war on February 28.

Two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor working for the military were killed. In addition, 10 civilians lost their lives and more than 220 were injured.

A conditional ceasefire between the US and Iran came into effect on April 8, bringing a temporary halt to hostilities in the region. But Iran renewed its attacks on the Emirates on Monday, firing 15 missiles and four drones in what the UAE described as a “dangerous escalation”.

The resolution reflects the UAE’s commitment to reinforcing the rule of law, safeguarding human rights, and ensuring the documentation of violations in a manner that supports the achievement of justice and the protection of rights, Wam said.