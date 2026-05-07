Iran considers US peace plan as 14-point framework takes shape

Iran is reviewing a US peace proposal outlining a 14-point framework to end the war, as talks gather pace over wider terms that include reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

“The American proposal is still under review. Once we finalise our position, we will share it with Pakistan,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, quoted by ISNA news agency.

The American-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28 when US and Israel struck Iranian nuclear and military targets. Tehran retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz and launching missile and drone attacks on US bases and civilian infrastructure across Gulf states.

The US proposal to end the conflict reportedly outlines a phased de-escalation, including limits on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief and unfreezing Tehran's assets. It also touches on reducing tension in vital shipping lanes.

A Pakistani source involved in the mediation process told Reuters the two sides were moving closer to a one-page agreement, echoing an Axios report on a 14-point draft.

US officials have described the plan as an interim arrangement designed to halt the fighting and open a 30-day window for detailed negotiations. Washington has not confirmed the draft, but has said talks are at their most advanced stage since the war began.

Quote If they don’t agree, the bombing starts Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the war could end and the strait reopen if Iran honours the terms of any agreement, warning that otherwise military action could escalate. “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In Tehran, reaction has been sceptical. A senior Iranian parliament member, Ebrahim Rezaei, dismissed the reported US text as unrealistic, calling it “more of an American wishlist than a reality”.

“Iran has its finger on the trigger and is ready; if they do not surrender and provide the necessary concessions, or if they or their subservient proxies attempt any mischief, we will deliver a harsh and regrettable response,” Mr Rezaei said.

Indirect talks continue through mediators, with analysts saying that major gaps remain – but the emergence of a framework marks a notable shift in international efforts to end the conflict.

The US and Gulf states have drafted a UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to halt attacks on shipping and protect navigation in the strait.