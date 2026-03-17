- Fire at Abu Dhabi's Shah gasfield under control but operations suspended
- US embassy in Baghdad hit in drone and rocket attack, reports say
- Number of displaced people in Lebanon exceeds one million
- UAE to continue distance learning and review situation on weekly basis
- Kuwait detains 16 accused of ties to Hezbollah
- Gulf stocks fall as Iran conflict rattles investor confidence
- Trump says Hezbollah being ‘rapidly eliminated’ as Israel plans ground invasion
- Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei 'issues orders' rehiring father's staff
Updated: March 17, 2026, 2:30 AM