New defence free zone to be set up in Abu Dhabi

Tawazun Council and AD Ports Group have joined forces to develop a strategic industrial base in Abu Dhabi in a bid to enhance the UAE’s defence manufacturing capabilities.

Al Selmiyyah Defence Industrial Free Zone will be a significant step in advancing the country’s plans to build “an advanced and sustainable national defence industrial base”, state news agency Wam said on Wednesday.

The zone is expected to help boost national security and long-term defence preparation.

Designed to attract leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it will enable domestic production and support the expansion of industrial operations, Wam cited the companies as saying.

The joint venture aims to attract global defence companies to the UAE and set up “high-value partnerships” to build national capabilities.

“This partnership represents a strategic milestone in the development of a sophisticated national defence industrial ecosystem built on strengthening sovereign capabilities and expanding high-value industrial partnerships,” said Nasser Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council.

“The development of Al Selmiyyah Defence Industrial Free Zone … [will] accelerate the growth of the UAE’s defence industrial base.”

More to follow …