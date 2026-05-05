President Sheikh Mohamed hails UAE Armed Forces for confronting Iranian attacks

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President Sheikh Mohamed has hailed the crucial role of the UAE Armed Forces in defending the nation against Iranian attacks on the eve of the 50th anniversary of its unification.

The UAE leader said the milestone moment in the country's history came at a time of "profound pride" as the Armed Forces confronts "Iranian terrorist attacks".

He paid homage to the "fallen heroes" who had lost their lives in the line of duty while seeking to protect the Emirates and its people during the conflict.

"Today, we mark a defining moment in our history, the decision to unify our armed forces on May 6 1976, which reflects the foresight of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, and his fellow Rulers, may they rest in peace, as well as their wisdom and forward‑looking vision," Sheikh Mohamed said, in an uplifting message to mark the Golden Jubilee.

"What has been demonstrated by the members of our armed forces in confronting this aggression, and the courage and dedication shown in fulfilling their national duty and the significant sacrifices they have made, will be recorded with pride, honour, and distinction in our nation’s history.

"It affirms that the UAE draws its strength from its people and its unity."

First line of defence

The UAE faced a daily bombardment of missile and drone strikes from Iran following the outbreak of the war on February 28.

Two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor working for the military have been killed. Ten civilians have been killed and more than 220 injured.

A conditional ceasefire between the US and Iran came into effect on April 8, bringing a temporary halt to hostilities in the region.

Iran renewed its attacks on the Emirates on Monday, firing 15 missiles and four drones in what the UAE described as a "dangerous escalation".

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE's investment in its defences had proved critical in thwarting waves of sustained air strikes.

"Reinforcing our defence capabilities will remain a central strategic priority within the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development vision, ensuring that our armed forces continue to serve as a protective shield and a deterrent that safeguards our journey towards the future," Sheikh Mohamed said.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE has responded with "decisiveness and strength" to any threats posed to its sovereignty and security and the safety of its public.

"The UAE, through the strength of its armed forces, the cohesion of its society, and the resilience of its development model, remains able to deter any aggression, confront any threat, and continue its journey of progress," he said.

"May God have mercy on our fallen heroes, and may He continue to bless the UAE with strength, security, and safety."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has commended the UAE's Armed Forces. Photo: Dubai Media Office Info

'Pride of the nation'

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, lauded the commanders, officers, and personnel of the Armed Forces for serving as a cornerstone of national security.

“The unification of the Armed Forces is a foundational pillar that strengthened the Union and supported its steady progress, helping raise the UAE’s global stature,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that this year's landmark anniversary comes at a time when the UAE Armed Forces have responded to unprecedented challenges.

He emphasised the dedication and professionalism of the Armed Forces in their mission to to safeguard the Emirates.

“You are the pride of the nation, the symbol of its strength, and the embodiment of its dignity. Through your dedication, the UAE’s security is preserved and its progress is sustained," Sheikh Hamdan added.

"We honour with gratitude the sacrifices of our martyrs, whose legacy remains a source of pride and inspiration.”He added that the legacy of the Armed Forces continues to strengthen the UAE’s confidence as it moves towards a prosperous future, contributing to the stability and progress of the region and the world."