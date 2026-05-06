Dubai fire crews tackle blaze at under-construction Marina tower

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at an under-construction tower in Dubai Marina.

Police and Civil Defence were seen at The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand from about 7.30am on Wednesday.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen across the marina. The tower is just a few hundred metres from Al Marsa Civil Defence station, the main fire station for the area and is next to the Habtoor Grand Hotel. Fire service officials have been contacted for details.

Police have shut off the road that leads down the side of the Habtoor hotel.

As of 9am, the fire appeared to have been put out. Crews were still spraying down the floor where the blaze was.

The 50-storey building is located on the edge of the new Harbour. It is due to be completed in March 2027.

Fires tend to be more common in the hotter months, when dry and dusty conditions prevail, and a single spark from a flame can lead to a rapid inferno.

Last April, five people died in Sharjah when a blaze quickly spread through a high-rise tower.

The rapid population rise and construction boom has sparked the need for new methods of fighting fires in residential towers, including the use of drones and other aerial vehicles.