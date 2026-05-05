Fujairah's Etihad Rail passenger station is first to be completed as national project takes shape

Fujairah's Etihad Rail passenger station has become the first on the network to be completed, in a landmark moment for the country's biggest infrastructure project.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and chairman of Etihad Rail on Tuesday visited the "first completed passenger station on the Etihad Rail network", state news agency Wam reported.

They also reviewed the services to be offered to passengers when full operations begin, Wam said.

Video of the visit posted to Etihad Rail social media pages showed the striking exterior of the station in the Al Hilal area (Sakamkam) of Fujairah city, the soaring interior and ticket machines with Sheikh Theyab being shown a ticket for Fujairah to Abu Dhabi.

The train then carried the delegation out of the station with the striking mountains of the emirate in the background.

Anticipation is building for the launch of passenger services that Etihad Rail said will start this year.

Etihad Rail said in January the first services will connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah in the network's opening phase.

Passengers can expect frequent trains on the Abu Dhabi to Dubai line with the route to Fujairah bolstering tourism and access to the east coast.

Passengers can expect travel times of about an hour between Abu Dhabi and Dubai and 90 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, although a precise time table is still being worked out.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamad, Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Theyab also reviewed progress of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development projects in Qidfa, which form part of ongoing efforts to develop UAE villages.