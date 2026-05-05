World’s largest listed hedge fund manager Man Group to set up in Abu Dhabi

Man Group, the world’s largest listed hedge fund firm, is set to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi, in a significant boost to the emirate’s ambitions to position itself at the centre of global capital flows.

The London-listed investment manager, which oversees about $228.7 billion in assets, has submitted an application for a licence to operate within Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The licence would allow firms to carry out regulated investment activities such as managing assets and advising on investments.

The planned move is part of Man Group’s broader expansion in the Middle East, where it aims to build a strategic hub spanning distribution, investment and trading, subject to regulatory approval.

“Man Group’s decision to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi reflects the strength of our capital markets and the depth of global investor confidence in the UAE’s capital,” said Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of ADGM, in a statement shared with The National on Tuesday.

He added that the ADGM continues to provide “a trusted regulatory environment, world-class infrastructure and access to long-term capital” to support international firms looking to scale from Abu Dhabi.

Man Group, founded in 1783, has grown into a global investment firm spanning public and private markets, with capabilities across quantitative and discretionary strategies. Its long-standing ties to the region include participation in ADGM’s original advisory efforts and partnerships with institutional investors.

The firm has also been positioning itself at the forefront of technology-driven investing, particularly in artificial intelligence and systematic strategies, which it says are increasingly critical to navigating volatile global markets.

This comes as the hedge fund industry adapts to heightened geopolitical uncertainty and market dispersion, conditions that Man Group identified in an April web post as creating opportunities “in an environment that we believe favours active strategies”.

Chief executive Robyn Grew said the application is a key milestone in deepening those relationships.

“Man Group has long recognised Abu Dhabi as one of the world’s most dynamic financial centres,” she said on Tuesday. “Submitting our application for a Category 3A licence marks an important milestone in our commitment to the region.”

Man Group has previously had a presence in Dubai, operating an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) from 2005 until 2016 before closing it and servicing regional clients from London.

Strong momentum at ADGM

The announcement comes amid strong momentum for ADGM, which has rapidly expanded both the scale and diversity of its financial ecosystem over the past decade.

The centre reported a 36 per cent rise in assets under management in 2025, driven by increased activity from asset managers, hedge funds and private capital firms establishing or expanding their presence in Abu Dhabi.

ADGM has also overseen a steady rise in the number of licensed entities, with more than 12,000 active licences reflecting the breadth of its ecosystem across financial and non-financial sectors. Its jurisdiction, spanning Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island, has become one of the largest financial districts globally and the largest in the region by number of active licences.

Recent months have brought a wave of high-profile global institutions setting up in ADGM, including firms such as Bain Capital, Barings and Hillhouse Investment, alongside two major international investors with nearly $700 billion in combined assets. This influx highlights growing demand among institutional players for a base that offers regulatory clarity, direct application of English common law, and access to long-term pools of capital from sovereign and regional investors.

Man Group’s expansion also comes at a time when the firm is navigating mixed market conditions, with recent quarters marked by both strong investment performance in some strategies and notable client redemptions, underscoring the importance of geographic diversification and access to new capital pools.

The financial centre has also continued to strengthen its position as a gateway connecting capital flows between Asia, Europe and the Middle East, supported by cross border partnerships and a focus on alternative investments, hedge funds and quantitative strategies.