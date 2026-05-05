Dubai opens revamped Khor Al Mamzar Beach under Dh3 billion development drive

A popular Dubai beach has reopened to the public after a major regeneration project primed to transform it into a 24-hour visitor attraction.

The revamped Khor Al Mamzar Beach features what is being hailed as the region's first floating walkway and more than 5.5km of running, walking and cycling tracks.

The comprehensive upgrade has more than doubled the length of the beach's swimming shoreline to 3.6km and includes the opening of an outdoor gym, beach volleyball and padel courts and a range of water sports facilities.

The sandy beachfront now spans 182,000 square metres – more than twice its previous size – while a 300-metre night beach has also been established. Some 350,000 cubic metres of sand were used in land reclamation to strengthen coastal resilience, based on specialised environmental studies.

The launch is the first stage of the wider Dh500 million Al Mamzar Beaches initiative – also featuring Al Mamzar Corniche – which aims to deliver top-class facilities to serve up to seven million visitors annually when completed.

Residents step out on the new running track at the popular beach. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

The scheme is central to a Dh3 billion masterplan to redevelop the emirate's beaches, with further upgrades in the works at Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Umm Suqeim 1 and 2, and Jebel Ali Beach.

Residents flock to new-look beach

Residents welcomed the reopening of the beach following the completion of the large-scale enhancement drive.

Emirati Omar Al Gaz, 39, came to the official opening on Tuesday with his children to explore the new facility.

“I’m thrilled to see the transformation of the area now. As a person who was born and still living in the area I can tell what I see is outstanding transformation,” Mr Al Gaz told The National. “It’s become a great facility in all of Dubai, not only in Al Mamzar, as people will come from around the country to enjoy the new beach.”

His father built one of the first houses in the area back in 1978 and for Mr Al Gaz, it was a dream to see the changes in the area.

Deepak Budathoki, a 38-year-old resident from Nepal, came with his wife and young son to enjoy the beach after two years of waiting.

“I used to come to the beach every week before the renovation. It's beyond expectation,” Mr Budathoki said. “It is my new favourite destination in Dubai, with the floating walkway and modern amenities.”

Amal Alshehhi, head of the beaches and waterways development section at Dubai Municipality, told The National that beachgoers will be able to enjoy a wide variety of amenities.

“Al Mamzar beach development project is one of Dubai Municipality’s strategic projects with an investment of Dh500 million as part of an expansion programme for the beaches in the emirate,” she said. “We have 300 metres for people to enjoy night swimming. The floating bridge at Al Mamzar lagoon links the two sides of the beaches, and it has a waterfront restaurant.”

The sprawling beach now features a floating walkway to help visitors explore its wide range of amenities. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, toured the beach project ahead of its opening in April. He said after the visit that there would be no “slowdown” in the ambitious vision for the future as the emirate set its sights on becoming the best city in the world to live in by 2040.

The beach was inaugurated by Marwan bin Ghalita, director general of Dubai Municipality, who said it was in line with the emirate's efforts to deliver “exceptional experiences” for residents and tourists alike.

“Khor Al Mamzar Beach reflects our vision to transform Dubai’s beaches into globally iconic urban and tourism destinations, delivering premium experiences centred on comfort and well-being,” he said.

“Our objective is to create some of the world’s most advanced and attractive beachfront destinations, reinforcing Dubai’s appeal, sustainability and quality of life while offering exceptional experiences for residents and visitors.”