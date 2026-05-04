UAE intercepts missiles sent by Iran as three injured in Fujairah drone strike

The UAE's air defences detected four cruise missiles launched by Iran on Monday - in the first air strikes targeting the country in weeks.

The Ministry of Defence said three of the missiles were intercepted "over the country's territorial waters, while the fourth fell into the sea".

The ministry confirmed that the sounds heard in various parts of the country were a result of the successful interception of the aerial threats.

Drone strike in Fujairah

Three people were injured in a fire at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after a drone attack from Iran today.

They were all Indian citizens and were taken to hospital for treatment, the Fujairah Media Office said in a statement.

Civil defence teams are working to bring the blaze under control, the emirate's media office said.

Flightradar 24 - an online account tracking global air travel movements - said flights out of Dubai and Sharjah were in a holding pattern.

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said it had received a report of an incident involving a cargo vessel about 36 nautical miles north of Dubai.

In an advisory, UKMTO said the vessel reported a fire in its engine room, with the cause not immediately known.

All crew were reported safe and accounted for, it added, noting that authorities are investigating the incident.

UAE authorities on Monday issued a series of missile alerts in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, urging residents to seek shelter.

The Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the country was responding to missile threats in messages sent out between 5pm and 7.50pm.

"Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates," Ncema said.

The Ministry of Interior called on the public to "immediately seek a safe place in the nearest secure building" and to stay away from windows, doors and open areas.

The ministry sent a further message at 7.37pm confirming that the latest air strike threat had been dealt with.

It reassured the public they could "resume normal activities" while following precautionary measures.

It marks the first time such alerts - cautioning of an incoming air strike threat - have been issued since the early hours of a conditional ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran on April 8.

The Emirates faced a daily barrage of missile and drone strikes from Iran following the outbreak of the war on February 28.

Earlier on Monday, the UAE's Foreign Ministry accused Iran of a "terrorist attack" on a vessel affiliated with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz.

Two drones targeted the ship but no injuries were reported, the ministry said.

The ministry expressed its "utmost condemnation and denunciation" of the attack and called it a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 on freedom of maritime navigation.

"Targeting commercial navigation and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of pressure or economic blackmail constitutes acts of piracy by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard [Corps] and poses a direct threat to the stability of the region and its people and to global energy security," it added.

The UAE called on Iran to stop the "treacherous attacks" and commit to reopening the strait unconditionally.