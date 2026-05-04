Dubai airport boss predicts rapid recovery as Q1 figures show extent of slump

The head of Dubai airport predicts a rapid return to full capacity soon, after federal authorities allowed the wider opening of airspace and lifted restrictions on plane numbers.

Paul Griffiths said the hub had facilitated the travel of six million people during the Iran crisis "despite having more than 100 missile alarms to deal with ... about three a day".

He spoke on Dubai Eye radio as the company that runs the airport, Dubai Airports, released its Q1 report.

The decision by civil aviation authorities on Saturday is a "major cause for celebration and will herald a very, very strong recovery over the forthcoming weeks and months".

He predicted Emirates and flydubai will lead the recovery, in part due to full backing by insurers.

"Foreign airlines obviously need to make sure their insurance and travel restrictions are removed," Mr Griffiths said, adding that he wanted to get the message out "across the world that DXB is open for full business now".

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest international hub, reported a 66 per cent drop in passenger numbers in March as the war in Iran disrupted air traffic across the Middle East.

The figures dragged down the airport’s first-quarter passenger traffic to 2.5 million, down 21 per cent from the same period last year.

The experience gained by recent challenges “will enable us to accommodate returning demand as capacity is restored, reinforcing DXB’s role as a leading global hub,” Mr Griffiths said in the statement.

India continued to be the airport’s largest market with 2.5 million guests, followed by Saudi Arabia, the UK and Pakistan. London remained the hub’s busiest destination city with 752,000 travellers, followed by Mumbai, and Jeddah.

-- with inputs from Bloomberg