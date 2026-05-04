Man United ratings v Liverpool: Kobbie Mainoo shines in unforgettable win at Old Trafford

Manchester ​United had an evening to remember as Kobbie Mainoo struck late to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford to secure their ⁠return to the Uefa Champions League next season after a two-year absence.

United raced ahead in the clash between the rivals as Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko struck inside the opening 14 minutes.

Dominik ​Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo had hauled Liverpool level in the second half after costly United errors, but Mainoo had the final say with ⁠a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 77th minute.

The win moved third-placed United on to 64 points with three games remaining.

“It was a huge goal for us to get Champions League, but the season isn't over yet, we're not ⁠letting our foot off the gas,” Mainoo said. “Never an easy game against Liverpool, glad to come out with a win.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted he is annoyed his team has yet to secure Champions League qualification.

“I wouldn't say concern is the right word, but I'm completely aware of the fact that we need three points,” he said. “That's why ​I was so annoyed that we didn't pick them up today, although we didn't deserve to get these points … If you are coming back after 2-0 down, you should at least go away from here with a result, which we didn't do.”

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens – 5/10: Gave the ball away to Alexis Mac Allister, which led to Liverpool’s second. Worst mistake in a season when there have been few. But played his part in United finding a way to win against their greatest rivals.

Diogo Dalot – 6/10: Full on first half in a frantic game – and he added to that. United’s intensity dropped in the second half, Dalot’s didn’t. A Liverpool’s goal went through his legs, but he remained charged until the end, earning a roar of approval on 89 minutes. Took a shot on 94. Blazed it high.

Harry Maguire – 6/10: He has seen Liverpool win too many times at Old Trafford (United had won one in seven) and got his body in front of Liverpool attacks several times. Made the key tackles as revitalised Liverpool struck twice – except for the Szoboszlai goal.

Ayden Heaven – 7/10: Did well. Brilliant slide tackle on Jeremie Frimpong. Big experience for the Londoner to come through that.

Luke Shaw – 8/10: Had the better of Frimpong, but was then booked. Ran on to a Matheus Cunha ball to cross in the build-up for the third. Better in the second half, when his team often weren’t. A good game.

Kobbie Mainoo – 8/10: Lovely feet throughout, usually when he’s getting put in tight spaces. But none more so than when he slammed in the third goal into the corner of the Stretford End goal to top a week where he signed a new contract. Cool as you like and a major part in Michael Carrick winning 10 in 14 games in charge.

Casemiro – 7/10: Finds the space to win headers and did this several times. A 71st-minute effort was straight at Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper. Liverpool found space around him but otherwise intelligent, reading the game, keeping the shape. Better as the game went on and his calmness was needed.

Matheus Cunha – 7/10: A constant threat as United did the double over Liverpool for the first time in a decade. A right foot and then a left foot shot saw the Brazilian put his side ahead with an early goal to rock Liverpool. Wondrous ball wide to Shaw before United’s third.

Bruno Fernandes – 7/10: Didn’t quite get that assist record. Contributed to the first and the second. Half volleyed wide on 26 minutes and cursed himself for not hitting the target. Brought a long ball down stone dead on 52 to assist Bryan Mbeumo, who hit the post, but it was offside.

Bryan Mbeumo – 7/10: Flew out of the blocks as United surged into a 2-0 lead. Moved central in the second half. Doesn’t hold the ball up like Benjamin Sesko but better running at goal in attacking play.

Benjamin Sesko – 7/10: Scored the second after 14 minutes. A VAR check for handball confirmed it was a goal. Came off at half-time injured and he was missed as United’s style changed without him holding the ball up.

Substitutes

Amad Diallo (Sesko, HT) – 4/10: His first act was to give the ball directly to Szoboszlai, who strode forward to score. And that could have been very costly.

Patrick Dorgu (Mbeumo, 75') – 6/10: On for his first minutes since Arsenal in January. Ran. Had a good chance to score. Didn’t.

Joshua Zirkzee (Cunha, 86') – N/A: Ran his socks off. Too short to earn a rating, but a worthy effort.