The rains have fallen, the desert's in bloom - and camel grazing season can begin a month early

Camel grazing season has begun almost a month early in Abu Dhabi emirate due to recent rainfall.

In the silent heat of the desert, Bedouin shepherd their camels through the dunes with the help of 4x4 cars, stopping for their herds to graze.

For the Bedouin of Ghayathi, the season is one of connection, community and joy.

The National visited Bedouin in Al Uqaylah, a desert area 10km west of the desert town of Ghayathi in Al Dhafra Region.

Going off grid

The Nissan Patrol heads further into the dunes as we leave Ghayathi behind. Roads give way to tracks in the sand, and Atiq Alahbabi points out different camel herds. He knows Al Dhafra's desert like the back of his hand, and can name areas and desert flora with ease.

The meeting place is shared through GPS co-ordinates, and we are taken through the dunes. Only when we are 100 metres away do we see the gathering; a few SUVs, a herd of camels and a rug set up with food and tea. This is jalsat al bir, Emirati Arabic for a desert gathering.

The National visited Bedouin grazing camels at the Al Ghiyathi desert area in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Info

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi announces the start of the camel grazing season each year, typically on May 15. Due to recent rains and vegetation regeneration, this year was heralded as 'exceptional', and the season started on April 22.

During the non-grazing season in the winter months, camels are typically kept on family farms rather than roaming through vast swathes of desert.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, was behind the announcement, and the Bedouin feel he has their interests in mind.

“The decision was originally slated for May 15. May God grant Sheikh Hamdan a long life for expediting the ruling,” said Mr Alahbabi, who regulates grazing for the Environment Agency.

Previous slide Next slide Camels graze on spring flora in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Info

Camels are an integral part of Bedouin culture and tradition Info

This season is the best for fresh camel milk, according to camel herders Info

Atiq Bakhit Alahbabi has worked for the Environment Agency for years Info

March rains brought lots of green to the desert landscape, leading to an early start to the season Info

Jalsat al bir, a desert gathering, kicks off with food, tea and fresh camel milk Info

Mubarak Musallam Al Mansoori hosts fellow Emiratis in his solar-powered majlis on wheels, while he watches his camels graze through the window Info

Al Dhafra resident Saeed, six, has grown up learning about Bedouin camel traditions Info















Bedouin farmer Saeed Al Mazrouei said people were delighted by the early start. “People were pleased; They packed up and headed out to the good grazing areas. The camels need this kind of grazing, which is a result of the rains,” he added.

“The livestock get their strength and nourishment entirely from the wild plants that grow naturally. Unlike imported feed, which is only used at certain times, and with which the sheikhs support us.”

April showers bring May flowers

The winter rains are essential for plant growth in the desert. Plants like Nasiya, Rabiya, Kahla, Daqeeqa, Shakaa, Thumamah and Sabta emerge and turn the dunes into a vibrant palette of green and yellow.

The Environment Agency has regulated the camel grazing season with the goals of curbing desertification and overgrazing, allowing the plants to regenerate and the ecosystem to recover in the winter months.

“In the UAE now, the climate generally has low rainfall. Desertification has become dominant. But with the grazing law and the rainfall, nature has recovered and native plants have returned to the area. Recently, over the past year we've had good rain which helped natural grasses reappear,” said Mr Alahbabi.

The camels feast on seasonal plants, many of which only appear around spring.

There are many benefits to grazing camels at this time of year. Proper, regulated grazing gives camels much-needed nutrients, while assisting in seed dispersal and plant regrowth.

Bedouin gather in Al Dhafra as camel grazing season starts. Victor Besa / The National Info

Bakhit Al Falahi, a camel owner from Al Dhafra Region, also welcomed the early start. “They made the right decision,” he said.

“This year we had rainfall and the plains flourished. These plains, if grazed too early, will be destroyed. Whether the vegetation has fully emerged or not, the authorities understood this and made the decision accordingly. They let the vegetation grow and kept people in designated areas until it appeared.”

Mr Al Falahi hopes for longer grazing seasons in the coming years.

“We hope that instead of the hot season, when we don't benefit, the permits could be shifted to the cooler season. That's all we wish for. June, July, August and September are the four months we are licensed for, but we can't really benefit from them.”

The Environment Agency hopes to use technology to ensure camel owners adhere to grazing laws for future prosperity.

“Technology could be applied in the coming years, to track camels in order to regulate grazing in permitted areas,” said Mr Alahbabi. “Camel owners have also shown commitment to proper grazing practices, which shows their respect and compliance with laws that organize life and ensure sustainability for future generations.”

Passing down the tradition

Mubarak Al Mansoori, a resident of Al Dhafra region, proudly showed off his herd of 30 camels.

“This good initiative is due to the scarcity of resources and, because the land was ready and prepared for grazing, grazing benefits it and gives it more joy.”

He brought along his six year-old son, Saeed, who has learnt about camels from a young age.

For Mr Al Mazrouei, the importance of passing the traditional lifestyle down to the next generation cannot be overstated.

“Look at these children - they’ve learnt Bedouin life, they know these plants and recognise the areas, saying this place belongs to so-and-so, these plants to so-and-so. This is what the sheikhs want, for the new generation to learn about the plants, to learn about the Bedouin life,” he told The National.

“On this occasion during spring, by God, we are reminded of a poem by [UAE Founding Father] Sheikh Zayed [bin Sultan Al Nahyan]. He said;

'When the clouds appear and the rain pours, it waters Al Dhafra and quenches its thirst, until the grass of Baynounah flourishes and the rainwater pools soak the shanks [of the camels].'”

Too hot to handle

The Bedouin meet in a majlis on wheels. Victor Besa / The National Info

When the heat of the day picks up, the Bedouin meet in a majlis on wheels just metres away, powered by solar energy. As they watch their herds from the window, they catch up on the latest news.

“We talk about the initiatives started by the sheikhs, we reconnect with people near and far, and share Bedouin conversations in general,” Mr Al Mazrouei said. “We discuss poetry, stories and the land, what vegetation has emerged.”

The gathering is incomplete without Arabic coffee and freshly collected camel milk.

“Now is the best time to drink camel milk because the camels are feeding on natural plants, so its benefits and taste are truly exceptional,” Mr Al Mazrouei said.