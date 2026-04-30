UAE bans citizens from travelling to Iran, Iraq and Lebanon

The UAE has banned its citizens from travelling to Iran, Iraq or Lebanon. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the travel ban late on Thursday "in light of current regional developments".

It said Emiratis in those countries should "expedite their immediate return to the UAE", and contact the ministry by telephone.

The ministry said it "underscores the importance of adhering to all instructions and advisories it issues".

The UAE previously banned its citizens from travel to Lebanon between 2021 and 2025. The ban was lifted last May.

The three affected countries are at the heart of the regional war that erupted in February. Fighting continues in Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire being extended last week.

A separate truce has halted US and Israeli attacks on Iran since early April, but naval blockades remain in place and peace talks in Pakistan have faltered. Iraq, home to US troops and pro-Iran militants, was subject to frequent attacks until the ceasefire.