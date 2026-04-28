Jordan's Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein congratulate Princess Rajwa on her birthday

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan shared a touching message to mark his wife Princess Rajwa's 32nd birthday.

The Jordanian royal posted a photo of himself and his wife with their 20-month-old daughter, Princess Iman, on Instagram. He captioned the photo: “Every day with you is a blessing. Happy birthday to my beloved wife.”

In the family shot, Saudi-born Princess Rajwa is wearing a lace-trimmed cream silk Chloe blouse. Her hair is styled in a loose plait, and the only accessories visible are a pair of pearl-drop earrings by Turkish jewellery designer Begum Khan. The gold-plated turtle baroque hoop earrings are listed on the brand's website for $825. Designer Begum Kiroglu is known for incorporating wildlife into her designs, with octopus, lobster and beetle motifs among her bejewelled menagerie.

In the image, Princess Iman matches her mother in a lace-trimmed white outfit.

Prince Hussein's mother, Queen Rania of Jordan, also paid tribute to her daughter-in-law on Instagram.

“Wishing the happiest of birthdays to Rajwa! So grateful for the warmth and joy you bring into our lives every day,” she posted.

In the image, Queen Rania wears a gathered teal dress, while Princess Rajwa sports a pair of tailored khaki trousers with a white, wide-cuffed shirt.

To mark Princess Rajwa's birthday last year, her husband posted a portrait of the couple, in which the princess wore a pair of gold earrings made with rare Bahraini pearls.

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, who is wearing bespoke earrings by Mattar Jewellers, on her 31st birthday. Photo: Crown Prince Hussein / Instagram Info

The drop earrings were custom-made for the princess by Mattar, a pearl specialist that has been working with natural pearls from the Arabian Gulf for 175 years. Inspired by traditional lampshades, the drop earrings are a nod to regional culture, featuring sculptural gold beads and white diamonds interspaced with pearls.

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa married in June 2023. In keeping with the family's fashion-forward aesthetic, the bride wore a custom Elie Saab gown featuring a flower print on its full skirt and a wrap effect on the bodice for the wedding, which took place in the grounds of Zahran Palace in Amman.

She later changed into a heavily detailed white Dolce & Gabbana gown to welcome guests to the wedding banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace. The event was attended by Arab and western royalty.

The couple welcomed their daughter a year later, on August 3, 2024.