Man United player ratings v Brentford: Fernandes 8, Maguire 7

Michael Carrick believes Bruno Fernandes should be in the mix for the Premier League Player of the Year award after his 19th assist of the season helped Manchester United to a 2-1 win over Brentford that put them on the brink of qualification for the Uefa Champions League.

Fernandes is now one shy of the Premier League record of 20 assists in a single season, jointly held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry, after setting up Benjamin Sesko for United’s second of the night.

The Portuguese playmaker was also involved in the first, with Harry Maguire heading his corner back across goal for Casemiro to nod in, and the win means United need only two points from their remaining four league games to secure a return to Europe’s top competition.

Asked if Fernandes should get individual recognition at the end of the season, Carrick said: “Hopefully he does. He deserves it for the impact he has had and the moments he’s created, whether it’s creating or scoring or having other influence within the group. He’s had a big season.”

Casemiro was named player of the match on the night, and was serenaded by United fans who implored the 34-year-old to reverse his decision to leave the club this summer.

Carrick reiterated that would not happen with the Brazilian ready to leave four years after joining from Real Madrid.

“It’s pretty clear, from both sides,” he said.

United’s second goal came from a Brentford attack, broken up by Amad Diallo before Fernandes led the counter-attack to set up Benjamin Sesko to finish. It was ultimately a frustrating night with Mathias Jensen’s curling strike coming too late.

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 7/10: Fine left-handed save from Michael Kayode as Brentford pushed for a quick equaliser. Saved from Ayden Heaven’s arm on 38 mins to end a busy first half. Beaten – could he have done more? - by a beautiful Mathias Jensen strike for Brentford at the death as the Bees set up a nervy finish.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10: Poor pass out of play stopped a first-minute United attack. Up against it with Keane Lewis-Potter running at him, but one time aside, he steadied like his team and ended Brentford’s six-game unbeaten run.

Harry Maguire - 7/10: Back in the team and thought he’d headed his side ahead at the start. The ball didn’t fully cross the line. A further header set up Casemiro’s opener. Drew a decent save from Caoimhin Kelleher with a 49th-minute header. Brave throughout on his 600th professional club appearance.

Ayden Heaven - 7/10: Busy first half, most effective when he nipped in to stop a slipping Igor Thiago scoring after they had split the United defence again on 35 mins. Then he got a touch after Thiago got goal side of him a minute later. Those supply lines were cut off for Brentford in the second half.

Luke Shaw - 6/10: Got in the way of a 15th-minute cross towards Thiago and while he didn’t touch the ball, he stopped an almost certain goal. Swung a shot over on 48 mins. Better in the second half after a tweak of tactics. United’s only ever-present this season, he was applauded when he was replaced on 73 mins. He’ll hope it’s not a serious injury.

Casemiro - 8/10: Put his side ahead with another header after 11 minutes, his ninth goal of the season. The timing and technique was faultless. He’s absolutely loving his final few months as a Manchester United player.

Kobbie Mainoo - 8/10: Another very good game. Special run weaving between the Brentford defence to set up Amad Diallo in the second minute.

Amad Diallo - 6/10: Close to finishing a second-minute chance, but it was deflected wide. Scooped a 23rd-minute shot miles over after carrying the ball from the halfway line. Headed at goal – though he was offside – on 31 mins. As he was again 10 minutes later when he put the ball in off the post. Won the ball to start the counterattack for the second goal.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10: Central to excellent early attacking play and his corner led to the opener and showed United’s effectiveness at set plays. He made yet another assist, his 19th of the season, to tee up Benjamin Sesko for the second.

Bryan Mbeumo - 6/10: Ran onto a 63rd-minute ball in front of goal against his former club, but the ball got away from him.

Benjamin Sesko - 7/10: Another start, another goal – a strong side foot finish after after being set up by Fernandes for his 11th goal of the season. He held his run superbly.

Substitutes

Noussair Mazraoui (on for Amad at half time) - 6/10: Came on with United 2-0 up and played in a changed five-man defence. Moved left when Shaw went off.

Leny Yoro (on for Shaw on 73') - 6/10: Held firm as Brentford finished strongly.

Mason Mount (on for Mbeumo on 73') 6/10: His first minutes at Old Trafford since Carrick took charge in January.

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Sesko on 88') - N/A: Booked for kicking a ball away.