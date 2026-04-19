'Delivers in big games': Man United keeper Senne Lammens hails 'leader' Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United recorded a huge win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night, a 1-0 triumph against Chelsea that put Michael Carrick’s third-placed side in a very strong position to return to the Champions League next season.

Bruno Fernandes created the only goal of the game, setting up Matheus Cunha to seal a 1-0 triumph.

After the match United’s Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens, 23, spoke to The National outside the dressing rooms, having kept a clean sheet at a venue where United traditionally have a poor record.

Q: The away end looked fantastic there at the end. What's it like having those moments with the fans at the end of the games?

A: Yeah, we've had it a couple of times this season away against very good teams as well. I think Arsenal, here, other places as well. At home it's special but also away it's very special and you can feel the support of the supporters, especially in the first half when you're playing in front of them, but also in the end, just the feeling with them and the way we can celebrate with them as well, coming here.

We had to fight for it, it wasn't the prettiest, but that's sometimes the most beautiful thing, when you deserve a hard-fought win with the supporters as well.

It was Bruno Fernandes’ 18th assist this season. He just seems to do something every game.

For me, it's no surprise because you see it every day in training. I think he wants to be an example for us in training and every day in those moments in training where you maybe think he can maybe lay off a little bit, but know he's always there.

And then you think he cannot be any better, but then in these big moments, in these big games, he delivers with the ball and without as well, because you guys only see, or most of you guys see the assists, see the things with the ball, but also without the ball the way he fought for us, trying to help the team and trying to keep that clean sheet as well. It's not only the defenders but the whole team today fought for it so I can't praise him enough.

What's he like in the dressing room as a captain?

I mean it's the way I like it to be honest. He's not always the most vocal. He listens when he needs to, especially before big games or when we have maybe more difficulties. He's also someone who's very, very hard on himself and on everybody else. That's why maybe sometimes he can look a little bit frustrated when it's not going our way but that's also the way it has to be at this level, because he wants to win Champions Leagues and he wants to win the Premier League. So that's what he's thinking about and that's what he tries to give us as well and tries to take us to his level. So yeah, he’s a leader on and off the pitch.

Also, like personally, he was always very nice to me when I came in here in the first days, he was always open arms to me so it's always a nice feeling when it comes from such an important player and most especially from the captain.

Could we just ask you about the manager. It's the first time that he's been under pressure, he's not been in charge for that long, but it's four games and it had only been one win and people were talking. What has he been like?

He's very demanding of course, but he also knows that in the Premier League you can win and lose some games. The most important thing always is how you react to it. I think last week against Leeds we were not good enough, especially at home, but we also knew that today was a very good chance for us to take those few points and take a very good step into the Champions League.

It was a very good and important opportunity for us to take it and to like turn it around a little bit. We also know we believe in ourselves and sometimes it’s difficult to think about the first couple of games and when we had the winning streak and that feeling when that comes back. And we want that feeling back so that's also what he was speaking to us about to get that feeling back, and to start a run and I think today’s win was a very special one.

How was it to play in front of that much-changed central defence tonight [United had a makeshift central defence of Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui], how was it different for you and how do you think the defenders did?

It's not always the easiest. We also had it a couple times where players came in and came out this season, especially at centre-back. It's a position where you need a little bit of confidence, where you need a little bit of like getting used to it. So it's difficult when you're not playing sometimes for a couple of months or a couple of games and you have to come in.

Of course, I have the biggest trust in them because you see it every day in training and that's also the biggest change for me as well. If you see in this club, everyone in the squad is able to play and able to perform at that level so you know when their moment is there they have to be ready for it. So yeah, they did it today. They did a very good job I think. It didn't really feel like there was a lot of change to be honest so I can't praise them enough as well.

What did they do well?

Just like not trying anything too difficult. Sometimes you come in and you maybe want to show yourself too much, especially for young guys. It's not easy so I think they both did a good job and of course Nous (Mazraoui) playing centre-back when he's normally a right-back which is not always the easiest. But I think today you couldn't tell he wasn't a centre-back his whole life. So playing together as well, helping each other out and also the team helping them out. It was a hard-fought team win.

Everyone performed and especially those two guys I have to praise a lot. I mean we did a good job today but it's not there yet, we're not finished yet, and as well, even if we get it [Champions League qualification], we still want to win those last remaining games. Of course that's the first goal, but the next goal is also to keep looking up, and you never know.