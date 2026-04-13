Manchester United 2025/26 quiz: Casemiro, Michael Carrick and more

Manchester United return to the Premier League in a crucial clash against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick's team last played in the league three ​weeks back when they drew 2-2 at Bournemouth. They are third in the table and enter the crucial phase of the season looking to strengthen their grip on a Uefa Champions League place.

What has improved the mood at Old Trafford is the availability of players.

Carrick ​welcomes ​Mason Mount back to ​fitness, while Lisandro Martinez has returned to ⁠training ahead of Monday's clash.

United are third in the table on 55 points, level on points with Aston Villa and ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

United have been on a brilliant run since Carrick ‌took ⁠charge in January, clinching 23 ​points from a possible 30.

Midfielder Mount returned to action as a late substitute in United's draw against Bournemouth before the international break and Carrick is glad to have another quality option.

"First of all, it's great to have Mason back," he said.

"He's obviously had nearly two or three weeks of building up and finding his rhythm, finding his sharpness. I think his versatility is a big strength of his. He's certainly a team player, but he's a player that I really like."

As United look to make a strong finish to the season, take the quiz below to see how well you have followed the Red Devils.