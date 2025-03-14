A conceptual image of a new 100,000-seat stadium, unveiled as part of the regeneration of Manchester United ground planned by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe who promised it would be the 'world's greatest' football ground.
A conceptual image of a new 100,000-seat stadium, unveiled as part of the regeneration of Manchester United ground planned by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe who promised it would be the 'world's greatest'

Out with the Old Trafford - but will Manchester United's new stadium be a game-changing substitute?

Their historic ground is now more 'Theatre of Nightmares' than ‘Theatre of Dreams'. Can a £2 billion new home change the club's fortunes?

Chris Blackhurst
March 14, 2025