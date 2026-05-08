Al Nassr v Al Hilal: Ronaldo v Benzema and all you need to know ahead of Saudi Pro League title decider

The top two in the Saudi Pro League face off on Tuesday in a game being billed as the biggest club match in the kingdom's history.

League leaders Al Nassr lead Al Hilal by five points courtesy of their 4-2 victory over neighbours Al Shabab on Thursday, having played a game more than their Riyadh rivals.

Here's all you need to know:

When is it?

Al Nassr v Al Hilal takes place on Tuesday, May 12, with kick-off at 10pm (11pm UAE).

Where is it?

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Nassr teammates will enjoy home advantage with the game being played at Al Awwal Park.

How to watch

According to the league's website, the game will be broadcast live on SSC (Saudi Sports Company) on linear TV and streamed via Shahid in the Middle East and North Africa and Thmanyah in the UAE.

International viewers can watch the game on the Saudi Pro League's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@-saudiproleague and via other subscription packages such as DAZN.

Why is the game so important?

Al Nassr v Al Hilal matches are always a big deal, pitting Saudi Arabia's two biggest clubs against each other.

Hilal are 20-time Saudi champions – a record – while Nassr are chasing a 10th crown and a first league title in seven years.

Both clubs have a huge fanbase in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

This match has much more riding on it, though.

Al Nassr beat Al Shabab - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his team's third goal in a 4-2 Saudi Pro League win over Al Shabab at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh on May 7, 2026. AFP Info

Joao Felix, left, bagged a hat-trick as Al Nassr restored their five-point advantage at the top of the league with victory over Al Shabab. AFP Info

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Al Shabab was his 100th Saudi Pro League goal. Getty Images Info

Al Nassr's Joao Felix completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in injury time. Getty Images Info

Joao Felix took his tally to 17 league goals with a hat-trick in the win over Al Shabab. Reuters Info

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored the third of Al Nassr's four goals against Al Shabab. AFP Info

Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus. AFP Info

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr shoots while under pressure from Abdullah Azazieh of Al Shabab. Getty Images Info

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammate Marcelo Brozovic. Getty Images Info

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates scoring his team's third goal. Getty Images Info



















Until last Sunday, Nassr looked to be cruising to the title, going into their match against Al Qadsiah on the back of 16 straight league wins.

A shock 3-1 defeat in Dammam left the door open for Hilal. A 2-1 comeback win over Al Khaleej on Tuesday saw Simone Inzaghi's side narrow the gap to two points, before Nassr restored their five-point cushion with victory over Shabab on Thursday.

Ronaldo was on target in that match, bringing up his 100th Saudi Pro League goal.

The Portuguese superstar has yet to win any major silverware since joining Nassr in late 2022.

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Back then, Ronaldo's move sent shockwaves through the football world, shining a global spotlight on Saudi football. It was the launchpad for the Kingdom's clubs to make several headline-grabbing signings as it bid to raise the standard of the league to compete with Europe's big five.

What was being billed as Ronaldo's coronation just a few weeks ago could now turn into a defining showdown, with the title race hanging in the balance and little margin for error.

Ronaldo winning the league would be a watershed moment for his move to the Middle East. Defeat, however, would open the door for Hilal to deny him that milestone.

Benzema and other subplots

The biggest rivalry in Saudi football essentially has come down to one match with global attention and legacy stakes.

But Ronaldo isn't the only show in town.

There are plenty of tantalising subplots: Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema is chasing back-to-back titles, having led Al Ittihad to a league-and-cup double last season.

Benzema's move to Hilal in early February caused consternation for Ronaldo, who effectively refused to play as he accused the two clubs' powerbrokers, the PIF, of favouring Hilal in the title race.

Two behemoths of world football, owners of six Ballon d'Ors between them, are battling it out for Saudi supremacy.

Nassr coach Jorge Jesus, who led Hilal to the Saudi league-and-cup double in 2024 before being sacked 12 months ago, will look to get one over his old club and mastermind Nassr's first title success since 2019.

Should Hilal win on Tuesday and go on to win the league, it would represent one of the greatest turnarounds in SPL history.

Nassr raced out of the blocks, winning their first 10 games of the season. A 3-1 defeat to Hilal on January 12 saw the pendulum swing decisively back towards the blue half of Riyadh, with Hilal opening up a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Nassr's surge through the spring saw them string together 16 successive league wins, putting the ball firmly back in their court. The title was theirs to lose.

The setback at Qadsiah has given Hilal hope, and with a game in hand, Hilal know they must walk out of the lion's den with all three points on Tuesday to put themselves in the driving seat to claim a record-extending 21st league title.

Remaining fixtures

Al Nassr

- Al Hilal (Tuesday)

- Damac (May 21)

Al Hilal

- Al Nassr (Tuesday)

- Neom (May 16)

- Al Fayha (May 21)