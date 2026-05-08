Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 Saudi Pro League goals as Al Nassr beat Al Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Saudi Pro League goal and Joao Felix bagged a hat-trick as Al Nassr re-established a five-point lead at the top with victory over Al Shabab.

Ronaldo brought up his century of league goals in the 72nd minute when he turned in a low Sadio Mane cross from close range for his 25th goal of the campaign.

"What a win tonight! Let's keep going!" Ronaldo wrote in a social media post.

The Portuguese superstar has also scored 100 league goals or more in England (Manchester United), Spain (Real Madrid) and Italy (Juventus).

Nassr raced into an early lead with Joao Felix scoring twice inside the first 10 minutes.

Shabab failed to deal with a Mane cross into the box on three minutes, and Portuguese forward Joao Felix slammed home with a right-foot volley.

His second came seven minutes later with a towering header back across goal that left Shabab goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe stranded.

Joao Felix completed his hat-trick deep into stoppage time when he scored from the penalty spot for his 17th league goal of 2025/26.

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Shabab had threatened to rally when Yannick Carrasco pulled it back to 2-1 on the half-hour mark and Ali Albulayhi made it 3-2 on 80 minutes.

Victory means Nassr head into Tuesday's crunch clash with closest rivals Al Hilal with a five-point cushion having played a game more.

The game at Al Awwal Park is being billed as the biggest in Saudi Pro League history and will almost certainly determine the title.

Hilal are chasing a record-extending 21st SPL crown while Nassr are looking to win the championship for the first time since 2019.

Ronaldo, 41, has yet to win any significant silverware since his blockbuster move to the Kingdom in December 2022. Nassr are also in the final of the AFC Champions League 2 on May 16.