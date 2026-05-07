Trump says three US destroyers came under fire in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that three US destroyers came under fire in the Strait of Hormuz and that "great damage" was done to the Iranian attackers.

The US ⁠military earlier confirmed it had carried out strikes on Iranian sites after an "unprovoked" attack.

"They [Iranian forces] were completely destroyed along with numerous small boats, which are being used to take the place of their fully decapitated navy," Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "These boats went to the bottom of the sea, quickly and efficiently."

He added that missiles and drones had also been "easily" struck down.

"A normal country would have allowed these destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal country," Mr Trump said. "They are led by lunatics, and if they had the chance to use a nuclear weapon, they would do it, without question."

Mr Trump told ABC News that the ceasefire announced on April 7 is still in effect, despite the strikes.

"It's just a love tap," he said.

US Central Command earlier said that it had intercepted "unprovoked Iranian attacks" as naval vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

It said US forces had eliminated "inbound threats" and aimed for Iranian military bases that Centcom claimed had attacked US interests.

"Centcom does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces," it said.

Iranian media reported strikes on sites including parts of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm port. Officials accused the US of attacking an Iranian oil tanker moving from coastal waters in the Jask region towards the Strait of Hormuz, according to media reports.

After Mr Trump's comments, Iran's PressTV reported that the situation on coastal islands and areas near the Strait of Hormuz had returned to normal.

The strikes come as the ​US waits for ‌Iran’s response to ⁠its ​proposal that ​would ‌halt fighting between the ⁠two countries but leave the ⁠most contentious issues, such as Iran’s nuclear programme, unresolved for now.

The Strait of Hormuz has proved a contentious area for Iran and the US. Iran has effectively closed the waterway, and the US initiated its own blockade as well as a mission – Project Freedom – to escort commercial vessels. US President Donald Trump paused Project Freedom earlier this week amid ongoing negotiations with Iran.

Despite the ceasefire, Iran carried out strikes against the UAE this week. Tehran claimed it was taking aim at US-linked sites.

Earlier on Thursday, Saudi ​Arabia ​and ⁠Kuwait ⁠lifted restrictions ​on the ⁠US military’s use of their ⁠bases and airspace, which ​⁠were ‌imposed ​after the launch of Project Freedom to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street ​Journal ‌reported.

The decision means the US military now has more options if it wants to restart Project Freedom and help hundreds of ships and tankers cross the waterway.