US and Gulf states draft UN Security Council resolution on Strait of Hormuz

The US announced on Tuesday that, together with Gulf states, it has drafted a new UN Security Council resolution aimed at defending freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Iran of holding the global economy hostage in efforts to close the strait, as well as threatening to attack shipping, laying sea mines and trying to charge tolls.

“The draft resolution requires Iran to cease attacks, mining and tolling. It demands that Iran disclose the number and location of the sea mines it has laid and co-operate with efforts to remove them, while also supporting the establishment of a humanitarian corridor,” Mr Rubio said in a statement.

“The United States looks forward to this resolution being voted on in the coming days and to receiving support from Security Council members and a broad base of co-sponsors.”

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar have joined the US in drafting the resolution.

Manama had previously submitted a resolution on the Strait of Hormuz that went through a number of drafts before being vetoed by Russia and China last month. Bahrain and other Gulf states had vowed to rework and reintroduce the resolution.

Mr Rubio said the US ⁠had ‌made ​some adjustments to the draft UN resolution to ‌try ⁠and ​avoid ​fresh vetoes ‌by ⁠China and ⁠Russia.

“All we're asking [the Security Council] to do is to condemn [Iran], to call on Iran to stop blowing [up] ships, to remove these mines and to allow humanitarian relief to come through,” Mr Rubio told a White House press conference.

Washington said on Monday that it was working with Gulf states to compose the draft resolution, which US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said would condemn Iran over its blocking of the strait. Talks on the resolution were expected to take place this week.

The announcement comes as the ceasefire between the US and Iran continues to hold, despite a wave of Iranian attacks on the UAE on Monday.

Asked what would constitute a violation of the ceasefire, Mr Trump told reporters on Tuesday: “You'll find out, because I'll let you know. They know what to do, and they know what not to do.”