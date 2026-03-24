Iran holding world economy hostage, says Kuwait Petroleum Corporation CEO

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's chief executive said on Tuesday that Iran was holding the world economy hostage, calling claims it was only attacking US infrastructure in the Gulf untrue.

“This is an attack against not only the Gulf, but it is an attack that is holding the world economy hostage,” Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah said during CERAWeek by S&P Global.

Mr Al Sabah addressed the crowd in Houston, Texas, virtually, as he was unable to travel because of the war in the Middle East.

In a defiant message, Mr Al Sabah said the Iranian attacks on Kuwaiti infrastructure were “unprovoked” and “illegal by any measure” and denied Tehran's claims that they were against US sites in the region.

“There is no military or even logical reason for these types of attacks. Our refineries have been attacked, and yet these refineries are Kuwaiti-owned,” he said.

“There's no joint venture in any of these. So this all points to a lie, what Iran has been claiming, that they are attacking and they are limiting their attacks only to American infrastructure in the region.”

Play ‘We will continue to defend our nation,’ says Dr Sultan Al Jaber Play 01:24

Mr Al Sabah's remarks broadly echoed those made on Monday by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, who said Iran's attacks on Gulf energy sites were an act of “global economic warfare”.

About 10,000 energy executives and government officials from more than 80 countries were expected in Houston this week for the annual CERAWeek conference.

Dr Al Jaber also delivered his speech online due to travel disruptions in the region, while Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser's appearance was cancelled altogether.