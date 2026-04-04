UAE Property: 'Should investors be worried about prices and rental demand?'

Question: I own two apartments in Dubai that I rent out, and I had been planning on buying another this year. But since the attacks on the UAE began, I’m seriously worried that this will damage Dubai’s reputation as a safe haven. Should investors like me be concerned about property prices or rental demand if tensions continue? PK, Dubai

Answer: Your concern is understandable. Property markets are highly sensitive to confidence and sentiment. Dubai’s appeal to investors has long been linked to the perception that it is a stable, safe regional hub. When that perception is challenged, even temporarily, it is natural for investors to perhaps reassess their plans.

In the short term, the most likely impact is hesitation rather than a sharp dip in prices. Property markets tend to react more slowly than equities or currencies because buying and selling real estate is a longer-term decision. What we often see during periods of geopolitical tension is that transaction volumes slow as buyers pause to assess the situation.

For existing landlords, the immediate question is whether tenants will leave or whether rental demand will weaken. If tensions persist, population growth – which has been one of the strongest drivers of Dubai’s housing demand – could indeed slow. Some people may reconsider moving to the region or delay relocation plans until the situation becomes clearer.

However, it is worth remembering that Dubai’s property market is supported by several pillars beyond population growth alone. The emirate remains a major regional commercial centre and companies operating here still need on-the-ground employees. As long as businesses continue to operate and jobs remain in place, there will be demand for housing.

Another factor is that many investors in Dubai property take a medium-term to long-term view. Geopolitical shocks can affect sentiment, but they do not automatically change the fundamentals of the market unless they persist for a prolonged period and begin to affect employment, business activity and infrastructure.

For now, the more realistic scenario is a cooling in transaction activity rather than a sharp decline in sale prices or rents. Investors may take more time to make decisions, and undoubtedly some buyers will negotiate harder on prices.

That's not to say we won't see a decline. Even before the war started, there was talk of rental prices cooling somewhat later in the year, mainly due to the large number of upcoming handovers. This conflict may just bring about this scenario sooner than expected.

Q: I live in Germany and was planning to buy a property in Dubai this year because of the strong rental yields. The news that missiles have hit the UAE makes me question whether Dubai is still a safe investment destination. Should I delay investing until the situation becomes clearer, or what do you advise? AM, Berlin

A: For overseas investors, the perception of stability is often as important as financial returns, so it is not surprising that the recent attacks have raised questions about Dubai’s long-standing reputation as a safe haven.

The reality is that geopolitical risk has always existed in the region, but Dubai has historically positioned itself as insulated from it. Recent events challenge that understanding and may cause some international buyers to adopt a more cautious stance, at least in the short term.

If uncertainty continues, the first effect is likely to be a slowdown in new investment, particularly from buyers unfamiliar with the region who rely heavily on headlines to shape their perception of risk. Some overseas investors may simply postpone their purchase until they feel more comfortable with the geopolitical outlook.

That said, the investment case for Dubai property has never been based on a single factor. International buyers are typically attracted by strong rental yields, the tax-efficient environment, a well-developed and transparent real estate sector and the city’s role as a regional business and travel hub.

If tensions escalate significantly or become prolonged, the broader economy and therefore the property market could feel the effects through reduced tourism, slower business expansion or a pause in corporate relocations. Those changes would matter most for property investors.

However, property markets are inherently long-term investments. Many international buyers enter Dubai with a multiyear horizon rather than a short-term speculative view. For those investors, the key question is whether the city will continue to function as a major economic centre over time.

Periods of uncertainty often produce two types of investors: those who step back and wait for stability, and those who see an opportunity to negotiate better prices.

For overseas buyers considering Dubai today, the decision ultimately comes down to risk tolerance. Waiting for greater clarity is a perfectly reasonable strategy. But it is equally true that property markets often adjust gradually rather than dramatically, meaning that by the time uncertainty disappears, the window for attractive pricing may have narrowed.

So, the decision not to proceed with an investment at this time is purely yours, but many others see the benefit in proceeding even when waiting might be the right choice.