Pep Guardiola confirms he will leave Man City

  • Pep Guardiola was appointed Manchester City manager at the start of the 2016/17 season. City would finish the season without a trophy - the first time Guardiola had failed to win any silverware in his managerial career. Getty Images
    Pep Guardiola was appointed Manchester City manager at the start of the 2016/17 season. City would finish the season without a trophy - the first time Guardiola had failed to win any silverware in his managerial career. Getty Images
  • Pep Guardiola celebrates Manchester City scoring against Southampton in a Premier League match on November 29, 2017, at Etihad Stadium. Getty Images
    Pep Guardiola celebrates Manchester City scoring against Southampton in a Premier League match on November 29, 2017, at Etihad Stadium. Getty Images
  • Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the Premier League for the first time with Manchester City following a game against Huddersfield Town on May 6, 2018. The Catalan would go on to win six Premier League titles in all. Getty Images
    Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the Premier League for the first time with Manchester City following a game against Huddersfield Town on May 6, 2018. The Catalan would go on to win six Premier League titles in all. Getty Images
  • Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, left, alongside manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium following the club's 2017/18 Premier League title success. Getty Images
    Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, left, alongside manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium following the club's 2017/18 Premier League title success. Getty Images
  • Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to a first Uefa Champions League triumph on June 10, 2023, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. Getty Images
    Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to a first Uefa Champions League triumph on June 10, 2023, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. Getty Images
  • Pep Guardiola hugs Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak after they are crowned Premier League champions on May 21, 2023. City won a historic treble of league, FA Cup and Champions League in the 2022/23 season. Getty Images
    Pep Guardiola hugs Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak after they are crowned Premier League champions on May 21, 2023. City won a historic treble of league, FA Cup and Champions League in the 2022/23 season. Getty Images
  • Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, left, and manager Pep Guardiola pose for a photograph with the Fifa Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory over Brazilian club Fluminense in the final at King Abdullah Sports City on December 22, 2023, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Getty Images
    Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, left, and manager Pep Guardiola pose for a photograph with the Fifa Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory over Brazilian club Fluminense in the final at King Abdullah Sports City on December 22, 2023, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Getty Images
  • Pep Guardiola, right, celebrates with his players after Manchester City won the 2023 Fifa Club World Cup final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It was the fifth trophy City would win that calendar year. Getty Images
    Pep Guardiola, right, celebrates with his players after Manchester City won the 2023 Fifa Club World Cup final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It was the fifth trophy City would win that calendar year. Getty Images
  • Pep Guardiola holds up the FA Cup following Manchester City's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the final at Wembley on June 3, 2023, in London, England. Getty Images
    Pep Guardiola holds up the FA Cup following Manchester City's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the final at Wembley on June 3, 2023, in London, England. Getty Images
  • Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, centre, stands for a photograph alongside Pep Guardiola, to his right, and other Manchester City officials during an event to celebrate the club’s fourth consecutive Premier League title, at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, on June 13, 2024. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
    Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, centre, stands for a photograph alongside Pep Guardiola, to his right, and other Manchester City officials during an event to celebrate the club’s fourth consecutive Premier League title, at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, on June 13, 2024. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
  • Khaldoon Al Mubarak and Pep Guardiola pose for a photo with the Premier League trophy following the team's victory over West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 19, 2024. City made history as the only team in English top-flight history to win four league titles in a row. Getty Images
    Khaldoon Al Mubarak and Pep Guardiola pose for a photo with the Premier League trophy following the team's victory over West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 19, 2024. City made history as the only team in English top-flight history to win four league titles in a row. Getty Images
  • Manchester City celebrate their FA Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley stadium on May 16, 2026, in London, England. Getty Images
    Manchester City celebrate their FA Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley stadium on May 16, 2026, in London, England. Getty Images
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup final match against Chelsea on May 16, 2026, in London, England. It was the third time City had won the competition under Guardiola. Getty Images
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup final match against Chelsea on May 16, 2026, in London, England. It was the third time City had won the competition under Guardiola. Getty Images

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Football

Pep Guardiola confirms he will leave Man City

During his 10-year reign, City have won 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

May 22, 2026

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Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will leave Manchester City after Sunday's final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa.

Guardiola has a contract that ran through to next summer, but has decided it's time to bring down the curtain on a decade in the dugout at the Etihad Stadium.

“When I arrived, my first interview was with Noel Gallagher. I walked out thinking, ‘OK … Noel is here? This will be fun'," he said in a City press release.

“And what a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal; if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."

City's failure to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday saw Arsenal crowned Premier League champions, meaning City missed out on the title for a second successive season.

Guardiola became City manager in 2016 after a trophy-filled three years at Bayern Munich. His time at City has coincided with the most successful period in the club's history.

During his 10-year reign, City have won 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles, the Uefa Champions League, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Catalan guided City to an unprecedented four Premier League titles in a row between 2021 to 2024 – the only English club in history to do so.

In 2023, City won five trophies in a calendar year, including the treble of league, FA Cup and Champions League – the first in the club's history.

On Saturday, City added the FA Cup to the League Cup they won in March with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley. It ended a run of two successive defeats in the final of England's famous cup competition.

Though there have been many highs, there have also been lows. Through it all, Guardiola's connection with fans and the city has remained unbreakable.

“We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way," added Guardiola.

“Hard work comes in many forms. Trips to Bournemouth, when we lost the Premier League, and you were there. Trips to Istanbul, when you were there, too.

“Remember, the Manchester Arena attack, when this city showed the world what strength actually looks like? Not anger. Not fear. Just love. Community. Togetherness. A city united.

“So as my time comes to an end, be happy. Oasis are back again.

“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for loving me."

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, left, said trust formed the bedrock of his successful relationship with manager Pep Guardiola. Getty Images
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, left, said trust formed the bedrock of his successful relationship with manager Pep Guardiola. Getty Images

Throughout his time at City, Guardiola has had the unwavering support of the club's Abu Dhabi owners.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said that trust "formed the bedrock on which we have navigated every situation together" and that now was the right time for the 55-year-old to step down.

“There have been points along the way when he could have stopped, and it would have been enough. Somehow, Pep always found new energy and pushed on, finding different and innovative ways to continue winning and delivering success.

“As a result, the club has a decade of memories and success to be forever grateful for, and much more than that, an evolution that cannot be undone.”

Man City CEO Ferran Soriano added: "Pep’s legacy is extraordinary and its true impact will be better assessed by Manchester City historians of the future. He contributed decisively to our journey to global excellence and his high standards will be a reference for our players and managers of the future.

“We will forever be grateful to Pep and cherish so many unforgettable memories. He is a City legend … forever.”

It is understood that Enzo Maresca is the club's preferred choice to replace Guardiola.

The Italian worked as an assistant to Guardiola for a year from June 2022 before leaving to take the manager's job at Leicester City.

After guiding the Foxes to promotion to the Premier League, Maresca took over the reins at Chelsea, helping the club win the Europa Conference League and Fifa Club World Cup in 2025.

He left his post at Stamford Bridge in January after falling out with the club's owners.

Updated: May 22, 2026, 10:52 AM
Manchester CityPep GuardiolaPremier League