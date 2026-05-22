Pep Guardiola confirms he will leave Man City

Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will leave Manchester City after Sunday's final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa.

Guardiola has a contract that ran through to next summer, but has decided it's time to bring down the curtain on a decade in the dugout at the Etihad Stadium.

“When I arrived, my first interview was with Noel Gallagher. I walked out thinking, ‘OK … Noel is here? This will be fun'," he said in a City press release.

“And what a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal; if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."

City's failure to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday saw Arsenal crowned Premier League champions, meaning City missed out on the title for a second successive season.

Guardiola became City manager in 2016 after a trophy-filled three years at Bayern Munich. His time at City has coincided with the most successful period in the club's history.

During his 10-year reign, City have won 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles, the Uefa Champions League, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Catalan guided City to an unprecedented four Premier League titles in a row between 2021 to 2024 – the only English club in history to do so.

In 2023, City won five trophies in a calendar year, including the treble of league, FA Cup and Champions League – the first in the club's history.

On Saturday, City added the FA Cup to the League Cup they won in March with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley. It ended a run of two successive defeats in the final of England's famous cup competition.

Though there have been many highs, there have also been lows. Through it all, Guardiola's connection with fans and the city has remained unbreakable.

“We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way," added Guardiola.

“Hard work comes in many forms. Trips to Bournemouth, when we lost the Premier League, and you were there. Trips to Istanbul, when you were there, too.

“Remember, the Manchester Arena attack, when this city showed the world what strength actually looks like? Not anger. Not fear. Just love. Community. Togetherness. A city united.

“So as my time comes to an end, be happy. Oasis are back again.

“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for loving me."

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, left, said trust formed the bedrock of his successful relationship with manager Pep Guardiola. Getty Images Info

Throughout his time at City, Guardiola has had the unwavering support of the club's Abu Dhabi owners.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said that trust "formed the bedrock on which we have navigated every situation together" and that now was the right time for the 55-year-old to step down.

“There have been points along the way when he could have stopped, and it would have been enough. Somehow, Pep always found new energy and pushed on, finding different and innovative ways to continue winning and delivering success.

“As a result, the club has a decade of memories and success to be forever grateful for, and much more than that, an evolution that cannot be undone.”

Man City CEO Ferran Soriano added: "Pep’s legacy is extraordinary and its true impact will be better assessed by Manchester City historians of the future. He contributed decisively to our journey to global excellence and his high standards will be a reference for our players and managers of the future.

“We will forever be grateful to Pep and cherish so many unforgettable memories. He is a City legend … forever.”

It is understood that Enzo Maresca is the club's preferred choice to replace Guardiola.

The Italian worked as an assistant to Guardiola for a year from June 2022 before leaving to take the manager's job at Leicester City.

After guiding the Foxes to promotion to the Premier League, Maresca took over the reins at Chelsea, helping the club win the Europa Conference League and Fifa Club World Cup in 2025.

He left his post at Stamford Bridge in January after falling out with the club's owners.