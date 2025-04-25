Why UAE is moving to stop non-Emiratis from using dialect and national dress in social media advertising

The UAE has set out plans to ensure only its citizens can speak in Emirati dialect and wear national dress when filming social media content, in an effort to protect and preserve the country's identity.

The Federal National Council - the UAE's consultative parliamentary body - recently heard that a regulatory policy had been issued that would lead to a ban on non-citizens appropriating Emirati attire and vocabulary in online advertisements when brought into law.

Concerns were raised by members at the latest FNC session over non-Emirati content creators misrepresenting local culture and customs for monetary benefit.

The policy would not stop the general use of the Emirati dialect, nor its use in the media in general, and will only apply to social media posts made by content creators and advertisers, an official source told The National.

"The Emirati dialect is a rich vessel of vocabulary and meanings that store within its letters the memory of a nation," Abdulla Al Hamed, chairman of the National Media Office, posted on X.

"It is a mirror of national identity and an echo of the lives of our ancestors who wove the details of their daily lives in this homeland with its words.

"Preserving it is a national duty and a manifestation of loyalty and belonging to our cultural heritage and our pride in our roots that provide us with strength and inspire us to continue on the path of achievement.

"Therefore, the decision referred to in the Federal National Council, which is concerned with regulating advertising content, came to emphasise that anyone wearing the Emirati national dress in advertisements must be an Emirati citizen, as they are the most capable of conveying the true image of authentic Emirati customs and traditions.

"The decision comes at a significant time, when the use of Emirati heritage has increased in advertising contexts that may empty it of its profound connotations by non-Emiratis who are unfamiliar with the Emirati dialect and do not understand the symbolism of the Emirati national dress and its cultural dimensions."

He also said that the decision doesn't aim to limit the use of the dialect or the national dress but to frame their appearance in a manner that preserves its cultural status, especially in an age where the public taste is affected by influencers.

The policy marks a significant move with myriad consequences. Here, The National breaks down its implications.

Why has a dialect directive been introduced?

The measures are set to be introduced to protect national identity and make sure content using the UAE dialect or other national symbols reflects the country's cultural values.

Once the policy is implemented, the regulation would require any advertisements featuring the dialect or cultural symbols to be done by an Emirati citizen.

What is the difference between the dialects?

Across the Gulf and the Arab world, the official language is Arabic, but each country has its own dialect. A dialect is an offshoot of the language developed through the country's history and culture, and its history with its neighbouring countries.

Dialects can be categorised in groups sometimes because of their similarities, such as "Levantine Arabic" or "Gulf Arabic" but there is a palpable difference between Levantine dialects and Gulf ones.

The differences are usually informed by their different histories and cultures. Additionally, even within the countries themselves, there can be differences in the dialects between regions.

What are the key characteristics of the Emirati dialect?

Emirati Arabic is the native dialect of the Emirati people and serves as a key marker of national identity. Known for preserving ancient Arabic words, it reflects the UAE’s deep-rooted cultural and linguistic heritage.

Within the country, dialects vary by region, with Bedouin Arabic common in rural areas and more traditional in tone. In contrast, urban centres like Dubai and Abu Dhabi feature modernised dialects influenced by globalisation and multicultural interaction.

Examples of the Emirati dialect include expressions such as "hayyak Allah" (a respectful greeting meaning 'welcome').

What will the ban on non-Emiratis using the dialect achieve?

"The decision to ban the use of the Emirati dialect by non-Emiratis in social media ads has several positive effects. First, it protects cultural identity," said Fahad Alotaiba, an Emirati social media influencer. "It reflects the leaders' commitment to protecting and promoting Emirati cultural identity. Second, it enhances local communication."

"This decision can contribute to strengthening communication between brands and Emirati consumers, as advertisements using the local dialect may be more able to reach the emotions and interests of the Emirati audience," she added. "Third, it can increase awareness of local culture by focusing on the Emirati dialect. The decision can contribute to increasing awareness of Emirati culture among consumers. Overall, this decision has a positive impact on Emirati society by strengthening cultural identity and improving the quality of local advertisements."

