Three injured as UAE deals with Iranian missile and drone attacks

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Three people were injured after the UAE dealt with further attacks from Iran on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said.

The country's air defence systems engaged two ballistic missiles and three drones fired by Iran. The ministry did not reveal the location of the attacks or give further details about those injured.

Authorities issued an alert at 6.43am to say the country was responding to threats. The public were urged to remain in a safe location and wait for updates from official channels.

Since the regional war broke out on February 28, the UAE has defended itself against 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,263 drones.

Two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor working for the military have been martyred. Ten civilians have been killed.

A total of 230 people have been injured as a result of the Iranian attacks on the country.

Tehran resumed its attacks on the Emirates on Monday after a near month-long halt to hostilities, following a conditional ceasefire that came into effect on April 8.

The UAE strongly condemned the renewed Iranian attacks, saying they represented a "dangerous escalation" and that the country reserved the right to respond. The UAE announced on Thursday that it set up a committee to document Iran's acts of aggression and crimes against the country.

A resolution was issued by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, establishing the committee to record and monitor “Iranian acts of aggression, international crimes and the damages resulting from them, which affected the territory of the UAE, its citizens, visitors and residents”.