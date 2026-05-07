President Sheikh Mohamed and Egypt's El Sisi discuss Iranian attacks on the UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed received the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

They exchanged views on the latest regional developments and the implications for regional and international security and stability, reported the state news agency Wam.

Mr El Sisi, who is in the UAE on a fraternal visit, condemned Iran's attacks on the UAE and expressed solidarity with the Emirates as it takes steps to protect its territory and the public.

The two leaders discussed fraternal ties and co-operation, particularly in areas that support shared development priorities and contribute to further prosperity for their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Adviser to the UAE President; and the accompanying delegation of the Egyptian President, including Dr Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, and a number of officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr El Sisi visited the Egyptian fighter jet unit stationed in the UAE.

This visit was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed; Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and a number of senior Ministry of Defence officers.