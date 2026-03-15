President Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed the Iranian attacks and the escalating war in the Middle East. Photo composite: UAE Presidential Court, Reuters
President Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed the Iranian attacks and the escalating war in the Middle East. Photo composite: UAE Presidential Court, Reuters
President Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed the Iranian attacks and the escalating war in the Middle East. Photo composite: UAE Presidential Court, Reuters
President Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed the Iranian attacks and the escalating war in the Middle East. Photo composite: UAE Presidential Court, Reuters

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UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed and Egypt’s El Sisi discuss Iran war

Diplomats from Egypt tour the region to discuss how to find a solution to the conflict

The National

March 15, 2026

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President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday.

The two leaders discussed the escalating military actions in the Middle East and the risks of a widening conflict and its implications for regional and international security and stability, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr El Sisi repeated Egypt’s condemnation of Iranian attacks on the UAE and several other countries in the region and affirmed its solidarity with the Emirates in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people, Wam said.

His phone call came as Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, visited Qatar at the start of a tour of Gulf states to discuss the regional situation.

The Egyptian President commended the UAE’s responsible role in supporting de-escalation efforts and strengthening stability in the region, and affirmed Egypt’s readiness to provide all possible support.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr El Sisi for Egypt’s supportive stance, and both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to the military escalation and the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy.

Updated: March 15, 2026, 7:02 PM